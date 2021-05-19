2021 Giro d’Italia stage 11: Mauro Schmid wins from breakaway on dusty, white gravel roads
Egan Bernal adds time to buffer to his defense of the leader's jersey as main rivals tumble down GC.
Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka-Assos) won the 162km stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia from the front of a break. In the final kilometer, the Swiss held Alessandro Covi (UAE-Team Emirates) in a two-man, 200m uphill dash for the line.
This is Schmid’s biggest professional cycling win.
“Actually I cannot believe it,” said the stage-winner. “I was only selected for the Giro team about two weeks before the race.”
“In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel,” said Schmid. “In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.”
When the group encountered the first of four strade bianche sectors totaling 35km they had dry and dusty conditions. However, off in the distance at the finish in Montalcino, rain looked like it was waiting for them.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) displayed mountain bike skills from his days racing as a junior, banking dozens of seconds on his GC rivals over the unpaved sections of the stage.
“I’m confident but I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground,” commented the maglia rosa.
How it happened
An 11-man break had nearly 13 minutes at 100km to go. In this group were Schmid, Covi , Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), stage 3 winner Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa), Harm Vanhoucke and Roger Kluge (both Lotto Soudal), and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-Assos).
As the main group approached the first gravel sector near 70km to go, the GC favorites swarmed to the front of the chasing peloton.
Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Bora-Hansgrohe joined Ineos-Grenadiers en masse, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) lead the pursuit of the break.
On the first gravel sector, two Cofidis riders were seen in the gutter to the side of the gravel roadway, while Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-Nippo) also crashed at 59km to go.
European road champion and ace sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) missed the split on the front of the main bunch when Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) did a massive turn on the front. Ganna’s work was only slowed when he slid on an off-camber winding descent and tore his shoe from his pedal to help stabilize himself.
The nearly 14-minute gap to the break was brought under 10 minutes with this Ineos chase effort.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the previous-stage winner and wearing the maglia ciclamino as the leader of the points competition did a pull on the front of the maglia rosa group. This effort seemed to put a hurt on the three-time world champion, and just 4km later, he drifted from the back of the chase group.
Gravel reshuffles GC
With three gravel sectors remaining, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who had been just 14 seconds back of Egan Bernal on the general classification, first lost 15 seconds on the maglia rosa, and looked like he could get back onto the back of the group.
But as the race went into the second and longest gravel sector, Evenepoel lost massive amounts of time, slipping to 20 seconds, then forty seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers-led charge which continued to eat at the gap to the front of the race, with 10 men still on the front.
With his work for the day done, Ganna dropped from the main bunch at 50km to go, while ahead of him Van der horn, Linderman, and Kruger were dropped from the front group.
The second gravel sector, at 13.5km in length was the longest unpaved sector of the day, and Bernal used this to bring more seconds back from the break, which was still eight-and-a-half minutes up the road.
Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) yo-yo’ed off the back of the breakaway at 24km to go, while Evenepoel had drifted so far back, he lost visual contact with Bernal’s bunch. With this knowledge radioed to them, Ineos Grenadiers pushed the pace behind Gianni Moscon’s work.
Just under the 20km to go banner, the break exploded with six men in single-file formation gapping the remaining four. From these six, De Bondt, Schmid, and Covi created a gap to the next group.
With very light rain falling, there was still massive amounts of dust, and the racing conditions did not appreciably change, however, the situation on the road for Evenepoel did.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dropped back — and looked very angry for having to do so — from the Bernal group to care for the young Belgian — now more than a minute behind the chasing bunch — at 17km to go.
Meanwhile, into the final gravel sector, De Bondt attacked the lead group, and momentarily appeared to get distance on Schmid and Covi. This did not last long, and the Alpecin Fenix rider slid back to the other two, then to the chasers, and continued to lose time after the dig he put in at 7.5km to go.
Nibali was popped from maglia rosa group at 7km to go, and was joined by teammate Giulio Ciccone and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), neither of which could handle Bernals’s chasing pace on the final few kilometers of unpaved road.
Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked the pink jersey on the final climb, on the tarmac. Ahead of this group at the very front of the race, Schmid attacked Covi but could not shake him.
Schmid and Covi navigated very narrow roads in the final 2km. Covi let Schmid lead through the 1km mark, and this proved to be a tactical error.
Schmid used the narrow and very steep final 200m to launch a successful move and take the first win of his professional cycling career.
Behind the lead two, and further back of the chasers, the GC battle continued for another few kilometers.
Previous pink-jersey Attila Valter (Groupama–FDJ) dropped from the back of the Bernal group and was with the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. He attacked the vulnerable-looking Evenepoel, while in the main bunch Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Buchmann exchanged lead duties into the final 3km.
Bernal used the pace to launch himself up the road in the final few meters, gapping Vlasov, and gaining precious GC time.
Now 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 how you wear the Maglia Rosa. What a performance. What a rider.
________
🇮🇹 #Giro #Giro2021 #Giro104 pic.twitter.com/xzMdh5WttI
— Velon CC (@VelonCC) May 19, 2021
“Today we rode well and I increased my lead in the GC but the Giro is still long, all the big climbs are still to be ridden,” said Bernal. “There are ten stages left, and all the big climbs.”
What’s to come
The 12th stage Thursday is 212km and connects Siena to Bagno di Romana over a very lumpy route. With the fourth and final climbs, the Passo del Carnaio could force splits in the bunch.
Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:01:55
|2
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:01
|3
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|4
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:41
|5
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:41
|6
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:44
|7
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23
|8
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:37
|9
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43
|10
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:09
|12
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|13
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:32
|14
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:35
|15
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:35
|16
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:35
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:39
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:41
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:56
|20
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:56
|21
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:05
|22
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5:07
|23
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:07
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|25
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:11
|26
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:17
|27
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5:17
|28
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:17
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:16
|30
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:16
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:27
|32
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:27
|33
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6:33
|34
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:36
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|6:36
|36
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|6:36
|37
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:00
|38
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:05
|39
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:23
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:23
|41
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|9:23
|42
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:32
|43
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:37
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:39
|45
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:40
|46
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:59
|47
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:59
|48
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:59
|49
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:59
|50
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:20
|51
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:20
|52
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:20
|53
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:20
|54
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:20
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|17:33
|56
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|17:33
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:33
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|17:33
|59
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:35
|60
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|17:35
|61
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:59
|62
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:59
|63
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:59
|64
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:59
|65
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:59
|66
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:59
|67
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:59
|68
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:59
|69
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:59
|70
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:59
|71
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:59
|72
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:59
|73
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:59
|74
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|18:59
|75
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:59
|76
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|18:59
|77
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:59
|78
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:59
|79
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:12
|80
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:24
|81
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:35
|82
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:35
|83
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:35
|84
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:35
|85
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:35
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|22:35
|87
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:35
|88
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:35
|89
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:35
|90
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:35
|91
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|22:35
|92
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|22:35
|93
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:35
|94
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:35
|95
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:35
|96
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:35
|97
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:35
|98
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:35
|99
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:35
|100
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:35
|101
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:35
|102
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:35
|103
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:35
|104
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|22:35
|105
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:35
|106
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:35
|107
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:35
|108
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:35
|109
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:35
|110
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:35
|111
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|22:35
|112
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:35
|113
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:35
|114
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:35
|115
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:35
|116
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:35
|117
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:35
|118
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:35
|119
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:35
|120
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:35
|121
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|22:35
|122
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:35
|123
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|22:35
|124
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:35
|125
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:52
|126
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|23:16
|127
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:25
|128
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:25
|129
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:25
|130
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:25
|131
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|132
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|133
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|26:00
|134
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|135
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:00
|136
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:00
|137
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:00
|138
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:00
|139
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:00
|140
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|26:00
|141
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:00
|142
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:00
|143
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:00
|144
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:00
|145
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:00
|146
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|147
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:00
|148
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|149
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:00
|150
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|26:00
|151
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:09
|152
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:15
|153
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:15
|154
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:15
|155
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:15
|156
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:15
|157
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:15
|158
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:15
|159
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:15
|160
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:15
|161
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:15
|162
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:15
|163
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:15
|164
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:15
|165
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:15
|166
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|26:15
|167
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:15
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:15
|169
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:20
|170
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:27
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:35:21
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|11
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:19
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:29
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|14
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11
|15
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:25
|16
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:43
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:06
|19
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:16
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:23
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:49
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|7:55
|23
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|8:45
|24
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:49
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|26
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:24
|27
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:24
|28
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|23:03
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:44
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:56
|31
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:17
|32
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:51
|33
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:54
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|29:26
|35
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|31:34
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|32:32
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:48
|38
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:28
|39
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|36:37
|40
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:33
|41
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:21
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:38
|43
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:13
|44
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|41:16
|45
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:38
|46
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|41:52
|47
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:51
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|42:58
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:26
|50
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:59
|51
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|52
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:50
|53
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:21
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|49:35
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51:08
|56
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:54
|57
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|52:16
|58
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|53:10
|59
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:45
|60
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|55:10
|61
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|55:17
|62
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:47
|63
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:51
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:39
|65
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|57:07
|66
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:34
|67
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|68
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:01:04
|69
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|70
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:32
|71
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:33
|72
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:48
|73
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:03:29
|74
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:11
|75
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:56
|76
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:07:19
|77
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07:49
|78
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:33
|79
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:04
|80
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:17
|81
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:12:31
|82
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12:50
|83
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13:15
|84
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|85
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16:42
|86
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:32
|87
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19:15
|88
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19:20
|89
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:28
|90
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:10
|91
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:24
|92
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:20:41
|93
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:21:03
|94
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:22:45
|95
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:23:06
|96
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:23:15
|97
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:23:43
|98
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:59
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:24:20
|100
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24:38
|101
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:24:54
|102
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:26:06
|103
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26:15
|104
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27:40
|105
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:45
|106
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:03
|107
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28:23
|108
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:29:00
|109
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:29:18
|110
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:29:23
|111
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29:26
|112
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:14
|113
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:33:03
|114
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33:35
|115
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:34:37
|116
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35:00
|117
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35:07
|118
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:52
|119
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:54
|120
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38:12
|121
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:38:45
|122
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:04
|123
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41:07
|124
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:42:26
|125
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42:48
|126
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:43:14
|127
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:48
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:43:58
|129
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:33
|130
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:10
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47:11
|132
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:48:18
|133
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48:55
|134
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:56
|135
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50:04
|136
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50:17
|137
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:50:38
|138
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:51:02
|139
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:51:39
|140
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52:29
|141
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:53:18
|142
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:54:50
|143
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:55:32
|144
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56:22
|145
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:57:10
|146
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:57:25
|147
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57:53
|148
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:57:55
|149
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:58:17
|150
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59:34
|151
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:00:08
|152
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:10
|153
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:01:55
|154
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:03:10
|155
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:03:30
|156
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:03:32
|157
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:05:20
|158
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:36
|159
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:14
|160
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:22
|161
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08:22
|162
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08:35
|163
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09:04
|164
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:10:31
|165
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:11:02
|166
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:11:03
|167
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:08
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:15:41
|169
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:19:53
|170
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|108
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|91
|3
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|91
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|79
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|6
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|11
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|13
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|16
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|17
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|19
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|21
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|22
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|23
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|24
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|25
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|27
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|28
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|29
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|30
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|31
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|32
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|33
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|34
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|35
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|36
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|37
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|38
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|39
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|40
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|41
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|43
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|44
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|45
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|46
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|48
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|49
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|50
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|51
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|52
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|53
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|54
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|55
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|56
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|57
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|58
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|59
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|60
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|61
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|62
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|63
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|64
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|65
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|66
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|67
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|68
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|69
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|70
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|71
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|72
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|74
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|75
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|76
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|77
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|78
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|79
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|80
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|81
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|82
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|83
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|84
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|85
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|86
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|87
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|88
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|89
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|90
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|91
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|92
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|93
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:35:21
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|7:55
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:51
|10
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:54
|11
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|36:37
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|41:16
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:51
|14
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|15
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:39
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|17
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|18
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:32
|19
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:48
|20
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:07:19
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:33
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:04
|23
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:12:31
|24
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|25
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:32
|26
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19:20
|27
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:20:41
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:23:43
|29
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:03
|30
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:29:00
|31
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:29:18
|32
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:14
|33
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:34:37
|34
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35:00
|35
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:04
|36
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41:07
|37
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:42:26
|38
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:48:18
|39
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:56
|40
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:50:38
|41
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52:29
|42
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:53:18
|43
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:57:10
|44
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:58:17
|45
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:14
|46
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08:22
|47
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:11:03
|48
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20:51
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|6
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|8
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|13
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|14
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|15
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|18
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|19
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|20
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|21
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|22
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|23
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|24
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|25
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|26
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|27
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|28
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|29
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|30
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|31
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|32
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|33
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|34
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|35
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|36
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|37
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|38
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|39
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|40
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|41
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|43
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|44
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|45
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|46
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|47
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|48
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|49
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|50
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|51
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|52
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|53
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|54
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|55
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|127:53:12
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|9:35
|3
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:40
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:57
|5
|Team DSM
|19:12
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:03
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:52
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:23
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:41
|10
|Movistar Team
|29:55
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:38
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:40
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59:23
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:57
|15
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:56
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33:09
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:35:03
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:57:27
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:01
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:41:11
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|3:00:53
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:02:43
|23
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:22:38
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.