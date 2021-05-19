Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 11: Mauro Schmid wins from breakaway on dusty, white gravel roads

Egan Bernal adds time to buffer to his defense of the leader's jersey as main rivals tumble down GC.

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka-Assos) won the 162km stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia from the front of a break. In the final kilometer, the Swiss held Alessandro Covi (UAE-Team Emirates) in a two-man, 200m uphill dash for the line.

This is Schmid’s biggest professional cycling win.

“Actually I cannot believe it,” said the stage-winner. “I was only selected for the Giro team about two weeks before the race.”

“In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel,” said Schmid. “In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.”

When the group encountered the first of four strade bianche sectors totaling 35km they had dry and dusty conditions. However, off in the distance at the finish in Montalcino, rain looked like it was waiting for them.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) displayed mountain bike skills from his days racing as a junior, banking dozens of seconds on his GC rivals over the unpaved sections of the stage.

“I’m confident but I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground,” commented the maglia rosa.

How it happened

An 11-man break had nearly 13 minutes at 100km to go. In this group were Schmid, Covi , Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), stage 3 winner Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa), Harm Vanhoucke and Roger Kluge (both Lotto Soudal), and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-Assos).

As the main group approached the first gravel sector near 70km to go, the GC favorites swarmed to the front of the chasing peloton.

Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Bora-Hansgrohe joined Ineos-Grenadiers en masse, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) lead the pursuit of the break.

On the first gravel sector, two Cofidis riders were seen in the gutter to the side of the gravel roadway, while Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-Nippo) also crashed at 59km to go.

European road champion and ace sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) missed the split on the front of the main bunch when Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) did a massive turn on the front. Ganna’s work was only slowed when he slid on an off-camber winding descent and tore his shoe from his pedal to help stabilize himself.

The nearly 14-minute gap to the break was brought under 10 minutes with this Ineos chase effort.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the previous-stage winner and wearing the maglia ciclamino as the leader of the points competition did a pull on the front of the maglia rosa group. This effort seemed to put a hurt on the three-time world champion, and just 4km later, he drifted from the back of the chase group.

Gravel reshuffles GC

With three gravel sectors remaining, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who had been just 14 seconds back of Egan Bernal on the general classification, first lost 15 seconds on the maglia rosa, and looked like he could get back onto the back of the group.

But as the race went into the second and longest gravel sector, Evenepoel lost massive amounts of time, slipping to 20 seconds, then forty seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers-led charge which continued to eat at the gap to the front of the race, with 10 men still on the front.

With his work for the day done, Ganna dropped from the main bunch at 50km to go, while ahead of him Van der horn, Linderman, and Kruger were dropped from the front group.

The second gravel sector, at 13.5km in length was the longest unpaved sector of the day, and Bernal used this to bring more seconds back from the break, which was still eight-and-a-half minutes up the road.

Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) yo-yo’ed off the back of the breakaway at 24km to go, while Evenepoel had drifted so far back, he lost visual contact with Bernal’s bunch. With this knowledge radioed to them, Ineos Grenadiers pushed the pace behind Gianni Moscon’s work.

Just under the 20km to go banner, the break exploded with six men in single-file formation gapping the remaining four. From these six, De Bondt, Schmid, and Covi created a gap to the next group.

Mauro Schmid won stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia.
Mauro Schmid won stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia from the front of a break. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

With very light rain falling, there was still massive amounts of dust, and the racing conditions did not appreciably change, however, the situation on the road for Evenepoel did.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dropped back — and looked very angry for having to do so — from the Bernal group to care for the young Belgian — now more than a minute behind the chasing bunch — at 17km to go.

Meanwhile, into the final gravel sector, De Bondt attacked the lead group, and momentarily appeared to get distance on Schmid and Covi. This did not last long, and the Alpecin Fenix rider slid back to the other two, then to the chasers, and continued to lose time after the dig he put in at 7.5km to go.

Nibali was popped from maglia rosa group at 7km to go, and was joined by teammate Giulio Ciccone and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), neither of which could handle Bernals’s chasing pace on the final few kilometers of unpaved road.

Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked the pink jersey on the final climb, on the tarmac. Ahead of this group at the very front of the race, Schmid attacked Covi but could not shake him.

Schmid and Covi navigated very narrow roads in the final 2km. Covi let Schmid lead through the 1km mark, and this proved to be a tactical error.

Schmid used the narrow and very steep final 200m to launch a successful move and take the first win of his professional cycling career.

Behind the lead two, and further back of the chasers, the GC battle continued for another few kilometers.

Previous pink-jersey Attila Valter (Groupama–FDJ) dropped from the back of the Bernal group and was with the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. He attacked the vulnerable-looking Evenepoel, while in the main bunch Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Buchmann exchanged lead duties into the final 3km.

Bernal used the pace to launch himself up the road in the final few meters, gapping Vlasov, and gaining precious GC time.

“Today we rode well and I increased my lead in the GC but the Giro is still long, all the big climbs are still to be ridden,” said Bernal. “There are ten stages left, and all the big climbs.”

What’s to come

The 12th stage Thursday is 212km and connects Siena to Bagno di Romana over a very lumpy route. With the fourth and final climbs, the Passo del Carnaio could force splits in the bunch.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 12 route elevation profile. Photo: PCS

 

Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:01:55
2COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:01
3VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:26
4DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:41
5GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ0:41
6BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:44
7KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:23
8GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:37
9VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43
10NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:59
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:09
12BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe3:12
13VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech3:32
14CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:35
15YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:35
16FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:35
17GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:39
18CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo3:41
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:56
20BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo4:56
21MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers5:05
22SOLER MarcMovistar Team5:07
23BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:07
24NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:07
25MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5:11
26EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:17
27BARDET RomainTeam DSM5:17
28ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:17
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:16
30VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6:16
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6:27
32IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech6:27
33OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6:33
34TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:36
35HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM6:36
36KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange6:36
37CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:00
38BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7:05
39FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:23
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation9:23
41SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange9:23
42GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo9:32
43NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange9:37
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:39
45REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ9:40
46BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech11:59
47SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech11:59
48HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:59
49BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13:59
50ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates15:20
51MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo15:20
52PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:20
53ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:20
54SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ15:20
55CATALDO DarioMovistar Team17:33
56JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team17:33
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:33
58VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team17:33
59LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:35
60PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team17:35
61VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ18:59
62HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:59
63CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step18:59
64MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:59
65ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious18:59
66ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:59
67MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma18:59
68DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation18:59
69VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix18:59
70KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:59
71RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18:59
72FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech18:59
73VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma18:59
74RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team18:59
75DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa18:59
76ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM18:59
77CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:59
78ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa18:59
79NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers19:12
80VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix21:24
81KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo22:35
82BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation22:35
83FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe22:35
84ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe22:35
85SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe22:35
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal22:35
87BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation22:35
88PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:35
89VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious22:35
90BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team22:35
91HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange22:35
92ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM22:35
93DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma22:35
94WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:35
95FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:35
96GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team22:35
97WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team22:35
98LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix22:35
99DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ22:35
100FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa22:35
101WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:35
102BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe22:35
103CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers22:35
104TORRES AlbertMovistar Team22:35
105GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:35
106GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates22:35
107VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:35
108KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step22:35
109VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:35
110RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:35
111JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange22:35
112CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:35
113SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step22:35
114TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious22:35
115PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech22:35
116GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team22:35
117PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:35
118VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo22:35
119GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe22:35
120CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo22:35
121GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal22:35
122VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo22:35
123SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange22:35
124KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:35
125MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step22:52
126OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal23:16
127TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech23:25
128BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe23:25
129GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers23:25
130OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe23:25
131SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
132LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
133DENZ NicoTeam DSM26:00
134ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
135MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:00
136FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:00
137VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:00
138VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:00
139TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:00
140KANTER MaxTeam DSM26:00
141DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo26:00
142PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26:00
143CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa26:00
144MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:00
145TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:00
146BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
147DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation26:00
148EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
149MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo26:00
150STORER MichaelTeam DSM26:00
151SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:09
152NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:15
153RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa26:15
154VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:15
155NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation26:15
156CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation26:15
157AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma26:15
158PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:15
159BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ26:15
160CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates26:15
161RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates26:15
162MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates26:15
163JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix26:15
164RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26:15
165HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:15
166MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange26:15
167KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix26:15
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma26:15
169CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:20
170MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious26:27
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 42:35:21
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:12
4CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:17
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:22
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:50
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:24
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
11SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:19
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:29
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
14NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:11
15MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4:25
16TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:43
17ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
18MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:06
19FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates7:16
20BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7:23
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo7:49
22HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM7:55
23SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange8:45
24KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange10:49
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma13:19
26VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix17:24
27BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma21:24
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team23:03
29MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step25:44
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates26:56
31BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo27:17
32TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech27:51
33FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa27:54
34NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange29:26
35GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa31:34
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team32:32
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech32:48
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34:28
39RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team36:37
40MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo37:33
41FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe38:21
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ39:38
43SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech40:13
44STORER MichaelTeam DSM41:16
45REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ41:38
46CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè41:52
47MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious42:51
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team42:58
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo44:26
50HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:59
51COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
52HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:50
53CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers47:21
54CATALDO DarioMovistar Team49:35
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team51:08
56EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:54
57HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM52:16
58GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team53:10
59GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe54:45
60VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team55:10
61BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team55:17
62DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation55:47
63BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation55:51
64SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech56:39
65ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM57:07
66GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo58:34
67VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:00:27
68FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:01:04
69NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:08
70VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:01:32
71KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:33
72GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:02:48
73RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:03:29
74SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:11
75BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:56
76SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:07:19
77FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:07:49
78HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:33
79LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:04
80BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:09:17
81ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:12:31
82CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12:50
83PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13:15
84PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:14
85ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:16:42
86ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:32
87KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:19:15
88ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:19:20
89VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19:28
90PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20:10
91NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:24
92SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:20:41
93SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:21:03
94FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:22:45
95JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:23:06
96VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:23:15
97JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:23:43
98VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:23:59
99ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:24:20
100VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24:38
101CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:24:54
102TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:26:06
103PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:26:15
104SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:27:40
105DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:27:45
106GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:28:03
107JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:28:23
108ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:29:00
109CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:29:18
110RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:29:23
111VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:29:26
112CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:31:14
113GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:33:03
114PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33:35
115BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:34:37
116DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:35:00
117CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:35:07
118SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:37:52
119NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:37:54
120OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:38:12
121RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:38:45
122OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:41:04
123GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:41:07
124TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:42:26
125CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:42:48
126VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:43:14
127DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:43:48
128CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:43:58
129GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:45:33
130MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47:10
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:47:11
132ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:48:18
133KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48:55
134AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49:56
135BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50:04
136MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange1:50:17
137KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:50:38
138DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:51:02
139BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:51:39
140LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:52:29
141PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:53:18
142LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:54:50
143VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:55:32
144BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:56:22
145VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:57:10
146MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:57:25
147CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57:53
148GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:57:55
149VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:58:17
150HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:59:34
151WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:00:08
152KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:00:10
153DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:01:55
154NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:03:10
155SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:03:30
156WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:03:32
157DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation2:05:20
158KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:05:36
159DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:08:14
160KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:22
161MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:08:22
162RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:08:35
163DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:09:04
164TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:10:31
165TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:11:02
166RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:11:03
167MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:08
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15:41
169MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:19:53
170VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:20:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe108
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates91
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation91
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits79
5NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
6GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
8TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
11VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
12BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers33
13MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33
14PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
16DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix27
17LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
19DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
21SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
22OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
23EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
24VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
25RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa18
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
27MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
28COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
29GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
30MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17
31GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
32OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
33VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal15
34KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
35VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech13
36VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team13
37ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
38GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
39GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
40RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
41GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12
42NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team12
43AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
44CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
45EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
46FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
47ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
48CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
49VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
50STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
51ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
52VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
53MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
54SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
55MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
56BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
57BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
58CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
59TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
60CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
61VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
62BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
63VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
64JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
65CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
66BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
67ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
68HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
69CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
70PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
71KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
72BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
73CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
74SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
75BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
76WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
77CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
78TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
79MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
80MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
81SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
82BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
83DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
84OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
85RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
86VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
87FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
88ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
89JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
90MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
91CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
92GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
93VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 42:35:21
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM7:55
9TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech27:51
10FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa27:54
11RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team36:37
12STORER MichaelTeam DSM41:16
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious42:51
14COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
15SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech56:39
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:00:27
17NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:08
18VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:01:32
19GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:02:48
20SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:07:19
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:33
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:04
23ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:12:31
24PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:14
25ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:32
26ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:19:20
27SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:20:41
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:23:43
29GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:28:03
30ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:29:00
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:29:18
32CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:31:14
33BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:34:37
34DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:35:00
35OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:41:04
36GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:41:07
37TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:42:26
38ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:48:18
39AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49:56
40KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:50:38
41LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:52:29
42PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:53:18
43VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:57:10
44VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:58:17
45DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:08:14
46MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:08:22
47RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:11:03
48VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:20:51
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team51
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers48
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious44
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
6GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18
7GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
8ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
10EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
13VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11
14SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
15DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
16CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
18ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
19RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
20EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
21VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
22FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
23JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
24CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
25VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
26STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
27LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
29COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4
30CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
31DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix4
32ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
33GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
34BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
35TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
36JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
37OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
38CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
39VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
40ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
41TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1
43SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
44VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
45BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
46HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
47GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
48GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
49NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
50MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
51FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
52CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
53GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
54MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
55VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 127:53:12
2Team BikeExchange9:35
3EF Education - Nippo9:40
4Trek - Segafredo11:57
5Team DSM19:12
6Bahrain - Victorious23:03
7Deceuninck - Quick Step23:52
8Team Jumbo-Visma29:23
9Astana - Premier Tech29:41
10Movistar Team29:55
11UAE-Team Emirates48:38
12Groupama - FDJ49:40
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux59:23
14BORA - hansgrohe1:13:57
15EOLO-Kometa1:25:56
16Israel Start-Up Nation1:33:09
17AG2R Citroën Team1:35:03
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:57:27
19Alpecin-Fenix2:05:01
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:41:11
21Lotto Soudal3:00:53
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS3:02:43
23Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:22:38

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

