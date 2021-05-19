2021 Giro d’Italia stage 11: Mauro Schmid wins from breakaway on dusty, white gravel roads

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka-Assos) won the 162km stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia from the front of a break. In the final kilometer, the Swiss held Alessandro Covi (UAE-Team Emirates) in a two-man, 200m uphill dash for the line.

This is Schmid’s biggest professional cycling win.

“Actually I cannot believe it,” said the stage-winner. “I was only selected for the Giro team about two weeks before the race.”

“In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel,” said Schmid. “In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.”

When the group encountered the first of four strade bianche sectors totaling 35km they had dry and dusty conditions. However, off in the distance at the finish in Montalcino, rain looked like it was waiting for them.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) displayed mountain bike skills from his days racing as a junior, banking dozens of seconds on his GC rivals over the unpaved sections of the stage.

“I’m confident but I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground,” commented the maglia rosa.

How it happened

An 11-man break had nearly 13 minutes at 100km to go. In this group were Schmid, Covi , Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), stage 3 winner Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa), Harm Vanhoucke and Roger Kluge (both Lotto Soudal), and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-Assos).

As the main group approached the first gravel sector near 70km to go, the GC favorites swarmed to the front of the chasing peloton.

Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Bora-Hansgrohe joined Ineos-Grenadiers en masse, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) lead the pursuit of the break.

On the first gravel sector, two Cofidis riders were seen in the gutter to the side of the gravel roadway, while Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-Nippo) also crashed at 59km to go.

European road champion and ace sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) missed the split on the front of the main bunch when Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) did a massive turn on the front. Ganna’s work was only slowed when he slid on an off-camber winding descent and tore his shoe from his pedal to help stabilize himself.

The nearly 14-minute gap to the break was brought under 10 minutes with this Ineos chase effort.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the previous-stage winner and wearing the maglia ciclamino as the leader of the points competition did a pull on the front of the maglia rosa group. This effort seemed to put a hurt on the three-time world champion, and just 4km later, he drifted from the back of the chase group.

Gravel reshuffles GC

With three gravel sectors remaining, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who had been just 14 seconds back of Egan Bernal on the general classification, first lost 15 seconds on the maglia rosa, and looked like he could get back onto the back of the group.

But as the race went into the second and longest gravel sector, Evenepoel lost massive amounts of time, slipping to 20 seconds, then forty seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers-led charge which continued to eat at the gap to the front of the race, with 10 men still on the front.

With his work for the day done, Ganna dropped from the main bunch at 50km to go, while ahead of him Van der horn, Linderman, and Kruger were dropped from the front group.

The second gravel sector, at 13.5km in length was the longest unpaved sector of the day, and Bernal used this to bring more seconds back from the break, which was still eight-and-a-half minutes up the road.

Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) yo-yo’ed off the back of the breakaway at 24km to go, while Evenepoel had drifted so far back, he lost visual contact with Bernal’s bunch. With this knowledge radioed to them, Ineos Grenadiers pushed the pace behind Gianni Moscon’s work.

Just under the 20km to go banner, the break exploded with six men in single-file formation gapping the remaining four. From these six, De Bondt, Schmid, and Covi created a gap to the next group.

With very light rain falling, there was still massive amounts of dust, and the racing conditions did not appreciably change, however, the situation on the road for Evenepoel did.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dropped back — and looked very angry for having to do so — from the Bernal group to care for the young Belgian — now more than a minute behind the chasing bunch — at 17km to go.

Meanwhile, into the final gravel sector, De Bondt attacked the lead group, and momentarily appeared to get distance on Schmid and Covi. This did not last long, and the Alpecin Fenix rider slid back to the other two, then to the chasers, and continued to lose time after the dig he put in at 7.5km to go.

Nibali was popped from maglia rosa group at 7km to go, and was joined by teammate Giulio Ciccone and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), neither of which could handle Bernals’s chasing pace on the final few kilometers of unpaved road.

Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked the pink jersey on the final climb, on the tarmac. Ahead of this group at the very front of the race, Schmid attacked Covi but could not shake him.

Schmid and Covi navigated very narrow roads in the final 2km. Covi let Schmid lead through the 1km mark, and this proved to be a tactical error.

Schmid used the narrow and very steep final 200m to launch a successful move and take the first win of his professional cycling career.

Behind the lead two, and further back of the chasers, the GC battle continued for another few kilometers.

Previous pink-jersey Attila Valter (Groupama–FDJ) dropped from the back of the Bernal group and was with the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. He attacked the vulnerable-looking Evenepoel, while in the main bunch Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Buchmann exchanged lead duties into the final 3km.

Bernal used the pace to launch himself up the road in the final few meters, gapping Vlasov, and gaining precious GC time.

“Today we rode well and I increased my lead in the GC but the Giro is still long, all the big climbs are still to be ridden,” said Bernal. “There are ten stages left, and all the big climbs.”

What’s to come

The 12th stage Thursday is 212km and connects Siena to Bagno di Romana over a very lumpy route. With the fourth and final climbs, the Passo del Carnaio could force splits in the bunch.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 12 route elevation profile. Photo: PCS