2021 Giro d’Italia stage 10: Peter Sagan rides Bora-Hansgrohe train for the win
Egan Bernal maintains overall lead, with no changes to the top of the General Classification.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode a textbook perfect leadout by his team in the final 50km of racing to take the stage 10 win in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
This is the first bunch sprint win at the Giro d’Italia for the three-times world champion.
“We didn’t drop everyone, but thanks to my team the pressure from other teams was less,” Sagan said. “I’ll take it day by day but I’ll try my best. I had good legs and good speed so we’ll see.”
The 139-kilometer stage from L’Aquila to Foligno, featured just a few lumps before a small climb that summited 38km from the finish line.
How it happened
Bora-Hansgrohe used these undulations to do massive damage to other sprinters, including Dylan Groenewegen and David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) who leads the points competition, and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos).
A five-man break had dwindled to four, and included breakaway specialist Simon Pellaud (Androni Giaccatoli-Sidermec) and stage 3 winner Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) with 50km to go.
With Bora-Hansgrohe on the accelerator on a small climb onto the only categorized ascent of the day, the catch was made as the main bunch was at the 42km to go mark.
At the top of the climb, with 38km remaining, Sagan’s squad had dispensed with all of the rival sprinters except for Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation).
By the time the peloton was down the backside of this decent, 2020 European champion Nizzolo had ceded nearly half a minute to the big bunch.
While Victor Campanaerts tried to tow his teammate back to the group, the two Qhubeka-Assos riders eventually called quits on the pursuit at 15km to go.
At an intermediate time bonus checkpoint — with no sprint points on offer — Filippo Ganna tried to lead out Egan Bernal (both Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of Remco Evenepeol (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). Bernal could not stick on the wheel of the world time trial champion, and so it was teammate Gianni Moscon who denied Evenepoel the maximum bonus seconds available.
Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) did a massive turn to bring Sagan several kilometers closer to victory as other teams’ sprint trains maneuvered into position.
The final 10km was flat, and only several roundabouts and a few turns separated Sagan from his first 2021 Giro win.
On the front in the final 8km, UAE-Team Emirates trie to set up Fernando Gaviria. Failing this, Gaviria hopped on Sagan’s wheel. The Colombian was closely shadowed by Viviani, and on his wheel was Cimolai.
Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) tried to tease out any of the sprinters at 4km to go, but none would have it.
The Bora-Hansgrohe leadout exited a left turn at 1km to go still on the front, with Sagan in third wheel.
Sagan was delivered to within 300m from the line, and held Gaviria and Cimolia with ease to take his first win of this year’s Giro.
There were no changes to the GC, with Evenepoel only gaining one second on Bernal from the intermediate time bonus.
What’s to come
After Tuesday’s rest day, stage 11 on Wednesday is a 162-kilometer from Perugia to Montalcino, over a very bumpy route that looks to offer no respit.
Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:10:56
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|4
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|5
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|7
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|8
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|10
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|12
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|13
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|14
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|15
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|18
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|19
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|20
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|21
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|22
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|24
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|27
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|28
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|29
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|32
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|34
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|35
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|37
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|38
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|41
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|42
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|43
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|44
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|45
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|46
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|47
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|48
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|49
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|50
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|51
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|53
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|55
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|57
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|58
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|59
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|60
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|61
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|62
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|63
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|64
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|65
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|66
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|67
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|68
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|69
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|70
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|71
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|72
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|73
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|74
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|76
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|77
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|78
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|79
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|80
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|81
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|82
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|84
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|85
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|86
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|87
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|88
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|89
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:00
|90
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|91
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|92
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|93
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|94
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|95
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|96
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|97
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|98
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|99
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|100
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|101
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|102
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|103
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|104
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:01
|105
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:01
|106
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|107
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|108
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:00
|109
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:00
|110
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:08
|111
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:36
|112
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:36
|113
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|114
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|115
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:36
|116
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:36
|117
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:36
|118
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:36
|119
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|120
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:36
|121
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:36
|122
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:36
|123
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|124
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:36
|125
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:36
|126
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:36
|127
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:36
|128
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:36
|129
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|130
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|131
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|132
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|133
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:36
|134
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:36
|135
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:36
|136
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:36
|137
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:36
|138
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:36
|139
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:36
|140
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:36
|141
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|142
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:36
|143
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:36
|144
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|145
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|146
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:36
|147
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|5:36
|148
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:36
|149
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8:01
|150
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:01
|151
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:11
|152
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|10:11
|153
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:11
|154
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:11
|155
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:11
|156
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:11
|157
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:11
|158
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:11
|159
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:11
|160
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:11
|161
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:11
|162
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:11
|163
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:11
|164
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:11
|165
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:11
|166
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:11
|167
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:11
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:11
|169
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|10:11
|170
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:30
|171
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:30
|172
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|12:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:30:17
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|5
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:45
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:46
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:56
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|13
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:21
|14
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:23
|19
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:29
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:31
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:27
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:28
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:56
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:01
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:19
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|7:22
|27
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:35
|28
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:28
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:34
|30
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:21
|31
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:45
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17:26
|33
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18:06
|34
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:38
|35
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:55
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:33
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|19:39
|38
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|20:47
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:53
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:48
|41
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|22:58
|42
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:22
|43
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:30
|44
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:55
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|28:34
|46
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:03
|47
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:30
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:02
|49
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:42
|50
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:09
|51
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:44
|52
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:00
|53
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:07
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|35:11
|55
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:19
|56
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:44
|57
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:51
|58
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:25
|59
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:31
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:55
|61
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:01
|62
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:57
|63
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|40:23
|64
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|41:17
|65
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|41:38
|66
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:44
|67
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:05
|68
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:42
|69
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|45:46
|70
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:11
|71
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|72
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:43
|73
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:49
|74
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|47:53
|75
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:16
|76
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|51:59
|77
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:11
|78
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:43
|79
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:41
|80
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:54
|81
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|56:41
|82
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:48
|83
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57:04
|84
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:18
|85
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58:03
|86
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|59:49
|87
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:54
|88
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|59:54
|89
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:52
|90
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01:04
|91
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:15
|92
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:24
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:38
|94
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03:40
|95
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:49
|96
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:04:54
|97
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:16
|98
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:17
|99
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:05:28
|100
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:44
|101
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:40
|102
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:08:21
|103
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:37
|104
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:09:19
|105
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:57
|106
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10:00
|107
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:48
|108
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:01
|109
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13:10
|110
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:13:28
|111
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:37
|112
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:14:09
|113
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:29
|114
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:56
|115
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:26
|116
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:19:10
|117
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:35
|118
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:19:57
|119
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:20:23
|120
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:51
|121
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:52
|122
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:57
|123
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22:55
|124
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:24:00
|125
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24:22
|126
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:47
|127
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:04
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:07
|129
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:50
|130
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:11
|131
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:13
|132
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27:45
|133
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:27:47
|134
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:28:11
|135
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:29:29
|136
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30:15
|137
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:20
|138
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:13
|139
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:26
|140
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:33:03
|141
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33:52
|142
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34:19
|143
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:19
|144
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:34:42
|145
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:06
|146
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:36:07
|147
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:38:29
|148
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:38:51
|149
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:39:04
|150
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:40:04
|151
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40:08
|152
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:40:24
|153
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:40:39
|154
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:40:42
|155
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:29
|156
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42:29
|157
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42:30
|158
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:44:06
|159
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:29
|160
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:31
|161
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:13
|162
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47:17
|163
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:47:57
|164
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:48:11
|165
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:48
|166
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48:56
|167
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:50:17
|168
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:51:05
|169
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:35
|170
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57:02
|171
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01:25
|172
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:56
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|108
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|91
|3
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|91
|4
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|5
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|79
|6
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|12
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33
|13
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|16
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|27
|17
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|19
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|22
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|23
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|24
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|25
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|26
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|27
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|28
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|29
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|30
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|31
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|32
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|33
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|34
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|35
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|36
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|37
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|39
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|41
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|42
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|43
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|44
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|45
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|46
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|47
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|48
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|49
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|50
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|51
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|52
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|53
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|54
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|55
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|56
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|57
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|58
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|59
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|60
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|61
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|62
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|63
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|64
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|65
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|66
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|67
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|68
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|69
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|70
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|71
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|72
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|73
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|74
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|75
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|76
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|77
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|78
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|80
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|81
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|82
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|83
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|84
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|85
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|86
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|87
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|88
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|89
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|90
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:30:17
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|4
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:23
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:28
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:56
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:35
|10
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:28
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17:26
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:33
|13
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|20:47
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:05
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:42
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|17
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:49
|18
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|47:53
|19
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:16
|20
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:43
|21
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:41
|22
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|56:41
|23
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:48
|24
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:54
|25
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:15
|26
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:16
|27
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:37
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:09:19
|29
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:48
|30
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13:10
|31
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:13:28
|32
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:19:10
|33
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:35
|34
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:51
|35
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:57
|36
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:24:00
|37
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:47
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:50
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:27:47
|40
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:33:03
|41
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33:52
|42
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34:19
|43
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:36:07
|44
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:38:51
|45
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:31
|46
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:47:57
|47
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:48
|48
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01:25
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|6
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|8
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|13
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|14
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|15
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|16
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|17
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|18
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|20
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|21
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|23
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|25
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|27
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|28
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|29
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|30
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|31
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|32
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|33
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|34
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|35
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|36
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|37
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|38
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|39
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|40
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|41
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|42
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|43
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|44
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|45
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|46
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|47
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|48
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|49
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:34:02
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|3:26
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:47
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:49
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:44
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|7
|Team DSM
|11:05
|8
|Movistar Team
|14:07
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:07
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:40
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:19
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:00
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:52
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50:30
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:37
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|59:46
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01:19
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:47
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:40:01
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47:48
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:31:54
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:35:58
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:54
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.