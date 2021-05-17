2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 10: Peter Sagan rides Bora-Hansgrohe train for the win

Egan Bernal maintains overall lead, with no changes to the top of the General Classification.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode a textbook perfect leadout by his team in the final 50km of racing to take the stage 10 win in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

This is the first bunch sprint win at the Giro d’Italia for the three-times world champion.

“We didn’t drop everyone, but thanks to my team the pressure from other teams was less,” Sagan said. “I’ll take it day by day but I’ll try my best. I had good legs and good speed so we’ll see.”

The 139-kilometer stage from L’Aquila to Foligno, featured just a few lumps before a small climb that summited 38km from the finish line.

How it happened

Bora-Hansgrohe used these undulations to do massive damage to other sprinters, including Dylan Groenewegen and David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) who leads the points competition, and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos).

A five-man break had dwindled to four, and included breakaway specialist Simon Pellaud (Androni Giaccatoli-Sidermec) and stage 3 winner Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) with 50km to go.

With Bora-Hansgrohe on the accelerator on a small climb onto the only categorized ascent of the day, the catch was made as the main bunch was at the 42km to go mark.

At the top of the climb, with 38km remaining, Sagan’s squad had dispensed with all of the rival sprinters except for Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation).

By the time the peloton was down the backside of this decent, 2020 European champion Nizzolo had ceded nearly half a minute to the big bunch.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 10 of the 2021 Giro d'italia.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode well -protected on the stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

While Victor Campanaerts tried to tow his teammate back to the group, the two Qhubeka-Assos riders eventually called quits on the pursuit at 15km to go.

At an intermediate time bonus checkpoint — with no sprint points on offer — Filippo Ganna tried to lead out Egan Bernal (both Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of Remco Evenepeol (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). Bernal could not stick on the wheel of the world time trial champion, and so it was teammate Gianni Moscon who denied Evenepoel the maximum bonus seconds available.

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) did a massive turn to bring Sagan several kilometers closer to victory as other teams’ sprint trains maneuvered into position.

The final 10km was flat, and only several roundabouts and a few turns separated Sagan from his first 2021 Giro win.

On the front in the final 8km, UAE-Team Emirates trie to set up Fernando Gaviria. Failing this, Gaviria hopped on Sagan’s wheel. The Colombian was closely shadowed by Viviani, and on his wheel was Cimolai.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) tried to tease out any of the sprinters at 4km to go, but none would have it.

The Bora-Hansgrohe leadout exited a left turn at 1km to go still on the front, with Sagan in third wheel.

Sagan was delivered to within 300m from the line, and held Gaviria and Cimolia with ease to take his first win of this year’s Giro.

There were no changes to the GC, with Evenepoel only gaining one second on Bernal from the intermediate time bonus.

What’s to come

After Tuesday’s rest day, stage 11 on Wednesday is a 162-kilometer from Perugia to Montalcino, over a very bumpy route that looks to offer no respit.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 11 route profile. Photo: PCS

Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:10:56
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
4OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
5VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:00
7VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
8ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
9VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
10MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
11ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
12HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
13VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
14MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
15BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
17TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
18COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
19SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
20BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
21OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
22BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
24ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
27VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
29OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
32FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
34BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
35VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
37FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
38BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:00
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
41GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
42BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
43SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
44HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
45REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
46BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
47MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
48ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
49FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
50SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
51ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
53BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
55YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
56VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
57TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
58MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
59GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
60CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
61ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
62PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
63EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
64CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
65KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
66BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
67BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
68MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
69NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:00
70ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:00
71TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:00
72CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:00
73SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:00
74MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
76PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
77GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
78MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
79HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
80VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
81FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
82VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
84CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
85ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
86VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
87FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
88CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
89STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:00
90MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:00
91CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
92HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
93SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
94BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
95RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa0:00
96CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:00
97RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
98NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
99CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
100VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious0:00
101BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
102CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
103KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
104DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation2:01
105ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:01
106SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
107KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
108HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:00
109GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:00
110GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:08
111PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:36
112SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ5:36
113FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
114WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
115CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo5:36
116KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo5:36
117GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team5:36
118NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team5:36
119WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
120PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech5:36
121BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe5:36
122NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:36
123RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix5:36
124PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:36
125EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:36
126TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious5:36
127PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:36
128KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:36
129NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
130LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
131MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5:36
132LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:36
133DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma5:36
134RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates5:36
135SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:36
136MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo5:36
137VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo5:36
138VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:36
139CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:36
140RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:36
141SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
142GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal5:36
143CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:36
144KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5:36
145JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5:36
146RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:36
147JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange5:36
148VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo5:36
149KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8:01
150AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma8:01
151BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team10:11
152DENZ NicoTeam DSM10:11
153BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:11
154MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:11
155DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo10:11
156TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:11
157ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:11
158DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation10:11
159PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:11
160DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa10:11
161MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma10:11
162VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:11
163LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:11
164VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:11
165GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:11
166DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ10:11
167GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ10:11
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma10:11
169TORRES AlbertMovistar Team10:11
170MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:30
171KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:30
172HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange12:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 38:30:17
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:22
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:37
5VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:44
6CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:45
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:46
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:56
10FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:02
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:13
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:21
13BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:21
14VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:34
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:47
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:13
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:23
19MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:29
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:31
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:27
22HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:28
23ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:56
24MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:01
25GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo7:19
26KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange7:22
27TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech7:35
28FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa8:28
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:34
30BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:21
31ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:45
32STORER MichaelTeam DSM17:26
33PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18:06
34MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:38
35FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe18:55
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious19:33
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team19:39
38RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team20:47
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:53
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo22:48
41NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange22:58
42MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo25:22
43BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo25:30
44CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers27:55
45VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team28:34
46EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:03
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech29:30
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo30:02
49WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team31:42
50GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa33:09
51GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team33:44
52HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:00
53REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ35:07
54CATALDO DarioMovistar Team35:11
55GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe35:19
56VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team35:44
57BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team35:51
58BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation36:25
59MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ36:31
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech36:55
61CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:01
62DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation39:57
63RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa40:23
64ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM41:17
65FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS41:38
66SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step44:44
67NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers45:05
68VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ45:42
69HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM45:46
70BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ46:11
71LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
72KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step46:43
73SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech47:49
74SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange47:53
75COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates48:16
76FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech51:59
77GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo52:11
78HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step52:43
79ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:41
80CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step55:54
81ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè56:41
82PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech56:48
83PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57:04
84NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation57:18
85SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec58:03
86KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo59:49
87ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe59:54
88FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè59:54
89ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:00:52
90PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01:04
91VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:03:15
92PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:03:24
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:38
94JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:03:40
95VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:03:49
96ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:04:54
97GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:05:16
98JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:05:17
99CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:05:28
100VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:05:44
101TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:06:40
102BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:08:21
103GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:08:37
104JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:09:19
105RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:57
106VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:10:00
107CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:11:48
108CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:12:01
109ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:13:10
110CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:13:28
111GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:13:37
112PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:14:09
113SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:15:29
114OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:17:56
115SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:18:26
116DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:19:10
117TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:35
118CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:19:57
119VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:23
120GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:20:51
121CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:52
122OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:20:57
123RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:22:55
124SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:24:00
125DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:24:22
126BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:25:47
127VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26:04
128GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:26:07
129AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26:50
130MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange1:27:11
131BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:13
132BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:27:45
133KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:27:47
134DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:28:11
135KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:29:29
136DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:30:15
137MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:31:20
138BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32:13
139VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:26
140LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:33:03
141PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33:52
142VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34:19
143MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:34:19
144CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:34:42
145BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:36:06
146ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:36:07
147GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:38:29
148VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:38:51
149NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:39:04
150NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:40:04
151HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:40:08
152LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:40:24
153SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:40:39
154WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:40:42
155DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:42:29
156DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42:29
157KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:42:30
158WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:44:06
159RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:45:29
160MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:45:31
161DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:46:13
162MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:47:17
163RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:47:57
164TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:48:11
165DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48:48
166KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48:56
167MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:50:17
168TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:51:05
169GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:52:35
170MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57:02
171VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01:25
172KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:01:56
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe108
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates91
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation91
4MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix83
5VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits79
6NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
8TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers33
12MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33
13VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
14PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
16GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa27
17LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
19DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
21OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
22EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
23VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
24RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa18
25CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
26MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
27MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17
28GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
29OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
30KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
31VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech13
32VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team13
33ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
34GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
35GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
36RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
37GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
39DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix12
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
41EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
42FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
43ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
44CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
45NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
46VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
47STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
48GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8
49VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
50ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
51MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
52SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
53MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
54BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
55CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
56TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
57CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
58VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
59BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
60VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
61JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
62CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
63BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
64ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
65HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
66CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
67PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
68BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
69CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
70SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
71SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
72BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
73WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
74CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
75TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
76MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
77MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
78BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
79SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
80OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
81DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
82RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
83VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
84FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
85ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
86JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
87MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
88CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
89GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
90VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 38:30:17
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:22
4VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:44
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:13
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:23
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:28
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:56
9TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech7:35
10FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa8:28
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM17:26
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious19:33
13RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team20:47
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers45:05
15VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ45:42
16LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
17SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech47:49
18SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange47:53
19COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates48:16
20HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step52:43
21ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:41
22ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè56:41
23PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech56:48
24ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe59:54
25VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:03:15
26GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:05:16
27GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:08:37
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:09:19
29CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:11:48
30ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:13:10
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:13:28
32DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:19:10
33TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:35
34GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:20:51
35OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:20:57
36SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:24:00
37BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:25:47
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26:50
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:27:47
40LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:33:03
41PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33:52
42VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34:19
43ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:36:07
44VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:38:51
45MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:45:31
46RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:47:57
47DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48:48
48VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01:25
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team51
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers48
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious44
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
6GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18
7GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
8ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
10EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
13DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
14CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
15PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
16ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
17RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
18EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
19VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
20FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
21JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
23VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
24STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
25LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
27CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
28ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
29GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
30BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
31JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
32TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
33OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
34CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
35VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
36ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
37TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
38VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
39SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
40BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1
41BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
42GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
43HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
44MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
45FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
46CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
47GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
48MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
49VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 15:34:02
2Team BikeExchange3:26
3Trek - Segafredo5:47
4Bahrain - Victorious6:49
5Deceuninck - Quick Step7:44
6EF Education - Nippo10:49
7Team DSM11:05
8Movistar Team14:07
9Team Jumbo-Visma20:07
10Astana - Premier Tech26:40
11UAE-Team Emirates37:19
12BORA - hansgrohe39:00
13Groupama - FDJ49:52
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:30
15Israel Start-Up Nation55:37
16EOLO-Kometa59:46
17AG2R Citroën Team1:01:19
18Alpecin-Fenix1:39:47
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:40:01
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47:48
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:31:54
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS2:35:58
23Lotto Soudal2:49:54

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

