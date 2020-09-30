AG2R-La Mondiale

Country: France

UCI Ranking: 15th

Team Manager: Vincent Lavenu

Website: cyclisme.ag2rlamondiale.fr

Year Founded: 2000

Type of Sponsor: Multinational insurance firm

Bicycle: Eddy Merckx

Components: Shimano / Rotor

Wheels: Mavic

Clothing: Rosti

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Country: Italy

UCI Ranking: 25th

Team Manager: Gianni Savio

Website: androniteam.it

Year Founded: 1996

Type of Sponsor: Italian toy manufacturer and industrial packaging company

Bicycle: Bottecchia

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Miche

Clothing: Rosti

Astana Pro Team

Country: Kazakhstan

UCI Ranking: 3rd

Team Manager: Alexander Vinokourov

Website: astanaproteam.kz

Year Founded: 2006 (under current name)

Type of Sponsor: Coalition of Kazakh companies

Bicycle: Wilier Triestina

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

Clothing: Giordana

Bahrain-McLaren

Country: Bahrain

UCI Ranking: 17th

Team Manager: Rod Ellingworth

Website: teambahrainmclaren.com

Year Founded: 2017

Type of Sponsor: Kingdom of Bahrain

Bicycle: Merida Bicycles

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Le Col

Bardiani CSF Faizanè

Country: Italy

UCI Ranking: 53rd

Team Manager: Bruno Reverberi

Website: bardianicsf.com/en

Year Founded: 1982

Type of Sponsor: Industrial supply companies

Bicycle: Guerciotti

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Ursus

Clothing: Alé

Bora-Hansgrohe

Country: Germany

UCI Ranking: 4th

Team Manager: Ralph Denk

Website: bora-hansgrohe.com

Year Founded: 2017

Type of Sponsor: Cooking system and showerhead firm

Bicycle: Specialized

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval / Specialized

Clothing: Sportful

CCC Team

Country: Poland

UCI Ranking: 13th

Team Manager: Jim Ochowicz

Website: cccteam.eu

Year Founded: 2019 (in current edition)

Type of Sponsor: Polish shoe and handbag company

Bicycle: Giant

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Giant

Clothing: Etxeondo

Cofidis Solutions Credits

Country: France

UCI Ranking: 16th

Team Manager: Cedric Vasseur

Website: equipecofidis.com

Year Founded: 1997 (in current edition)

Type of Sponsor: French bank

Bicycle: De Rosa

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Fulcrum

Clothing: Nalini

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Country: Belgium

UCI Ranking: 1st

Team Manager: Patrick Lefevere

Website: deceuninck-quickstep.com

Year Founded: 1999

Type of Sponsor: Consumer window and flooring companies

Bicycle: Specialized

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval / Specialized

Clothing: Vermarc

EF Pro Cycling

Country: USA

UCI Ranking: 9th

Team Manager: Jonathan Vaughters

Website: efprocycling.com

Year Founded: 2005

Type of Sponsor: Global travel education company

Bicycle: Cannondale

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Rapha

Groupama-FDJ

Country: France

UCI Ranking: 10th

Team Manager: Marc Madiot

Website: equipecycliste-groupama-fdj.fr

Year Founded: 1997

Type of Sponsor: Insurance giant and French national lottery

Bicycle: Lapierre

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Alé

Israel Start-Up Nation

Country: Israel

UCI Ranking: 22nd

Team Manager: Kjell Carlstrom

Website: israelcyclingacademy.com

Year Founded: 2015

Type of Sponsor: Private owner of real estate holdings

Bicycle: Factor

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Black Inc

Clothing: Katusha

Jumbo-Visma

Country: Netherlands

UCI Ranking: 7th

Team Manager: Richard Plugge

Website: teamjumbovisma.com

Year Founded: 1990

Type of Sponsor: Dutch food and Norwegian software companies

Bicycle: Bianchi

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: AGU

Lotto Soudal

Country: Belgium

UCI Ranking: 19th

Team Manager: John Lelangue

Website: lottosoudal.be

Year Founded: 1985

Type of Sponsor: Belgian lottery and industrial sealant company

Bicycle: Ridley

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Vermarc

Mitchelton-Scott

Country: Australia

UCI Ranking: 6th

Team Manager: Matt White

Website: greenedgecycling.com

Year Founded: 2012

Type of Sponsor: Australian wine brand and bicycle manufacturer

Bicycle: Scott

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Giordana

Movistar

Country: Spain

UCI Ranking: 24th

Team Manager: Eusebio Unzué

Website: movistarteam.com

Year Founded: 1980

Type of Sponsor: Spanish mobile phone company

Bicycle: Canyon

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Alé

NTT Pro Cycling

Country: South Africa

UCI Ranking: 18th

Team Manager: Bjarne Riis

Website: nttprocycling.com

Year Founded: 2012

Type of Sponsor: Global technology services company

Bicycle: BMC

Components: Rotor

Wheels: Enve

Clothing: Assos

Sunweb

Country: Germany

UCI Ranking: 8th

Team Manager: Iwan Spekenbrink

Website: teamsunweb.com

Year Founded: 2005

Type of Sponsor: Holiday travel company for sun and ski

Bicycle: Cervélo

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Craft

Team Ineos Grenadier

Country: Great Britain

UCI Ranking: 11th

Team Manager: David Brailsford

Website: teamineos.com

Year Founded: 2010

Type of Sponsor: British petrochemical company

Bicycle: Pinarello

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Castelli

Trek-Segafredo

Country: USA

UCI Ranking: 5th

Team Manager: Luca Guercilena

Website: treksegafredo.com

Year Founded: 2011

Type of Sponsor: Bicycle manufacturer and Italian coffee company

Bicycle: Trek

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

UAE Team Emirates

Country: United Arab Emirates

UCI Ranking: 2nd

Team Manager: Mauro Gianetti

Website: uaeteamemirates.com

Year Founded: 1999

Type of Sponsor: National government of UAE

Bicycle: Colnago

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Vini Zabù KTM

Country: Italy

UCI Ranking: 26th

Team Manager: Angelo Citracca

Website: vinizabuktm.com

Year Founded: 2009

Type of Sponsor: Winery and bicycle manufacturer

Bicycle: KTM

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Ursus

Clothing: BL