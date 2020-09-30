2020 Giro d’Italia Teams
Names, quick facts, and jerseys of the teams competing in the 2020 Giro d'Italia.
AG2R-La Mondiale
Country: France
UCI Ranking: 15th
Team Manager: Vincent Lavenu
Website: cyclisme.ag2rlamondiale.fr
Year Founded: 2000
Type of Sponsor: Multinational insurance firm
Bicycle: Eddy Merckx
Components: Shimano / Rotor
Wheels: Mavic
Clothing: Rosti
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Country: Italy
UCI Ranking: 25th
Team Manager: Gianni Savio
Website: androniteam.it
Year Founded: 1996
Type of Sponsor: Italian toy manufacturer and industrial packaging company
Bicycle: Bottecchia
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Miche
Clothing: Rosti
Astana Pro Team
Country: Kazakhstan
UCI Ranking: 3rd
Team Manager: Alexander Vinokourov
Website: astanaproteam.kz
Year Founded: 2006 (under current name)
Type of Sponsor: Coalition of Kazakh companies
Bicycle: Wilier Triestina
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Corima
Clothing: Giordana
Bahrain-McLaren
Country: Bahrain
UCI Ranking: 17th
Team Manager: Rod Ellingworth
Website: teambahrainmclaren.com
Year Founded: 2017
Type of Sponsor: Kingdom of Bahrain
Bicycle: Merida Bicycles
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Le Col
Bardiani CSF Faizanè
Country: Italy
UCI Ranking: 53rd
Team Manager: Bruno Reverberi
Website: bardianicsf.com/en
Year Founded: 1982
Type of Sponsor: Industrial supply companies
Bicycle: Guerciotti
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Ursus
Clothing: Alé
Bora-Hansgrohe
Country: Germany
UCI Ranking: 4th
Team Manager: Ralph Denk
Website: bora-hansgrohe.com
Year Founded: 2017
Type of Sponsor: Cooking system and showerhead firm
Bicycle: Specialized
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval / Specialized
Clothing: Sportful
CCC Team
Country: Poland
UCI Ranking: 13th
Team Manager: Jim Ochowicz
Website: cccteam.eu
Year Founded: 2019 (in current edition)
Type of Sponsor: Polish shoe and handbag company
Bicycle: Giant
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Giant
Clothing: Etxeondo
Cofidis Solutions Credits
Country: France
UCI Ranking: 16th
Team Manager: Cedric Vasseur
Website: equipecofidis.com
Year Founded: 1997 (in current edition)
Type of Sponsor: French bank
Bicycle: De Rosa
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Fulcrum
Clothing: Nalini
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
Country: Belgium
UCI Ranking: 1st
Team Manager: Patrick Lefevere
Website: deceuninck-quickstep.com
Year Founded: 1999
Type of Sponsor: Consumer window and flooring companies
Bicycle: Specialized
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval / Specialized
Clothing: Vermarc
EF Pro Cycling
Country: USA
UCI Ranking: 9th
Team Manager: Jonathan Vaughters
Website: efprocycling.com
Year Founded: 2005
Type of Sponsor: Global travel education company
Bicycle: Cannondale
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Rapha
Groupama-FDJ
Country: France
UCI Ranking: 10th
Team Manager: Marc Madiot
Website: equipecycliste-groupama-fdj.fr
Year Founded: 1997
Type of Sponsor: Insurance giant and French national lottery
Bicycle: Lapierre
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Alé
Israel Start-Up Nation
Country: Israel
UCI Ranking: 22nd
Team Manager: Kjell Carlstrom
Website: israelcyclingacademy.com
Year Founded: 2015
Type of Sponsor: Private owner of real estate holdings
Bicycle: Factor
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Black Inc
Clothing: Katusha
Jumbo-Visma
Country: Netherlands
UCI Ranking: 7th
Team Manager: Richard Plugge
Website: teamjumbovisma.com
Year Founded: 1990
Type of Sponsor: Dutch food and Norwegian software companies
Bicycle: Bianchi
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: AGU
Lotto Soudal
Country: Belgium
UCI Ranking: 19th
Team Manager: John Lelangue
Website: lottosoudal.be
Year Founded: 1985
Type of Sponsor: Belgian lottery and industrial sealant company
Bicycle: Ridley
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Vermarc
Mitchelton-Scott
Country: Australia
UCI Ranking: 6th
Team Manager: Matt White
Website: greenedgecycling.com
Year Founded: 2012
Type of Sponsor: Australian wine brand and bicycle manufacturer
Bicycle: Scott
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Giordana
Movistar
Country: Spain
UCI Ranking: 24th
Team Manager: Eusebio Unzué
Website: movistarteam.com
Year Founded: 1980
Type of Sponsor: Spanish mobile phone company
Bicycle: Canyon
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Alé
NTT Pro Cycling
Country: South Africa
UCI Ranking: 18th
Team Manager: Bjarne Riis
Website: nttprocycling.com
Year Founded: 2012
Type of Sponsor: Global technology services company
Bicycle: BMC
Components: Rotor
Wheels: Enve
Clothing: Assos
Sunweb
Country: Germany
UCI Ranking: 8th
Team Manager: Iwan Spekenbrink
Website: teamsunweb.com
Year Founded: 2005
Type of Sponsor: Holiday travel company for sun and ski
Bicycle: Cervélo
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Craft
Team Ineos Grenadier
Country: Great Britain
UCI Ranking: 11th
Team Manager: David Brailsford
Website: teamineos.com
Year Founded: 2010
Type of Sponsor: British petrochemical company
Bicycle: Pinarello
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Castelli
Trek-Segafredo
Country: USA
UCI Ranking: 5th
Team Manager: Luca Guercilena
Website: treksegafredo.com
Year Founded: 2011
Type of Sponsor: Bicycle manufacturer and Italian coffee company
Bicycle: Trek
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini
UAE Team Emirates
Country: United Arab Emirates
UCI Ranking: 2nd
Team Manager: Mauro Gianetti
Website: uaeteamemirates.com
Year Founded: 1999
Type of Sponsor: National government of UAE
Bicycle: Colnago
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini
Vini Zabù KTM
Country: Italy
UCI Ranking: 26th
Team Manager: Angelo Citracca
Website: vinizabuktm.com
Year Founded: 2009
Type of Sponsor: Winery and bicycle manufacturer
Bicycle: KTM
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Ursus
Clothing: BL