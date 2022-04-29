A farm-fresh adventure for the fit foodie

Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures is an award-winning series of non-competitive cycling events in iconic farmland regions throughout the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern United States. The mission of Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures is to highlight and support the symbiotic relationship between cyclists, farmers and beautiful landscapes. Ride options range from ten to 75 miles, and include stops at local farms where participants sample chef-prepared treats made from each farm’s ingredients. The series flagship experience is Farm to Fork Fondo, a one-day mass-start ride with an optional gourmet Farm Dinner the night before. Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures now offers Self Guided Tours in all its locations, as well as First Class Weekend Getaways, 3-day excursions filled with gourmet farm dinners, exclusive foodie bike routes, and special local experiences.

Founder and former professional cyclist Tyler Wren outlines his vision for the experience: “As athletes, it is natural for us to support land owners who are able to preserve the open space that we enjoy so much on our bicycles and in our fitness adventures. These landowners use that land to grow food that can make us better athletes and healthier people. With Farm to Fork Fondo series, I want people to experience beautiful iconic farmland through exercise, meet the hardworking farmers who are fighting the good fight, learn about the pressures that these farms face, and have a great time in the process.”

Farm to Fitness Adventures works in collaboration with its charitable arm Farm Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to foster vital farms, open spaces, and resilient communities. It’s another way to make sure that these spaces are here for future athletes to experience. The money raised via Farm Community Fund becomes project grants to support local agricultural initiatives. Throughout the year and at the end of every Farm to Fork Fondo, thousands of dollars are given to support the rural host communities. Whether it is helping a farm build a new farmstand or launch a website, or a community organization preserving the area’s beautiful pastoral open space, or cultivating a love of being outdoors among the youth of a community, Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures and the Farm Community Fund are all about giving back and paying it forward.

2022 Farm to Fork Fondo