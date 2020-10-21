Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne as Mathieu van der Poel blown off his bicycle
Yves Lampaert led a Deceuninck–Quick-Step route at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne amid blustery conditions. The swirling winds blew Mathieu van der Poel into a ditch.
Yves Lampaert survived the gusting North Sea winds to win Wednesday’s Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, the final classic of the rescheduled 2020 season.
Lampaert, 29, led a Deceuninck–Quick-Step route at the cobbled semi classic, as the squad’s powerful domestique Tim Declercq finished second, 21 seconds in arrears, with Bert Van Lerberghe finishing 7th and Kasper Asgreen coming across in 9th place.
The action took place amid soggy and blustery conditions, and the winds had a major impact on the race, blasting the peloton into small echelons in the race’s second half.
Pre-race favorite Mathieu van der Poel saw his day end early after he was blown into a ditch by a powerful gust with 17km remaining. Van der Poel was attempting to move up in the leading group on the left side of the road when a gust appeared to blow the group into him, knocking him into the grass, where he ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.
Cameras caught sight of Alpecin-Fenix staffers helping van der Poel out of the ditch and into a team vehicle.
Deceuninck–Quick-Step used the wind to its advantage and placed four riders in an eight-man echelon that emerged at the front of the group in the race’s finale. Lampaert attacked out of the group with 7km remaining and soloed for the win, while Declercq waited until the final kilometer to make his move for second.
The result marks Lampaert’s only victory of 2020 and his first win since September, 2019, when he won the overall at the Tour of Slovakia.
AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
- Yves Lampaert, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, 3:57:12
- Tim Declercq, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, at 0:21
- Tim Merlier, Alpecin-Fenix, at 0:22
- John Degenkolb, Lotto-Soudal
- Jean-Pierre Drucker, Bora-Hansgrohe
- Matteo Trentin, CCC Team
- Berg Van Lerberghe, Deceuninck–Quick-Step
- Stefan Küng, Groupama-FDJ
- Kasper Asgreen, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, all at s.t.
- Jonas Rickaert, Alpecin-Fenix, at 0:28
