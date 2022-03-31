Wout van Aert uncertain for Tour of Flanders due to sickness

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

There are question marks over whether Wout van Aert will be racing the Tour of Flanders.

Jumbo-Visma posted on social media Thursday that the Belgian megastar is sick and that his participation for Sunday’s monument is uncertain.

“Wout van Aert is not feeling well, so he will not join the Tour of Flanders recon. His participation in the Tour of Flanders is unlikely,” read the short note.

Jumbo-Visma sport director Grischa Niermann was not optimistic about Sunday after van Aert could not train Thursday.

“If we only miss him today for the recon ride, it wouldn’t be too bad. We have to admit now there is a chance he will miss the race,” he said. “If he cannot race, we have to make a new plan. It would be a very, very big setback. We cannot replace him, of course, but on the other hand, we have two guys in great form and a team to back them. If that’s the case, we would still start the race with the goal of winning.

“He still might race, but we will know by tomorrow about what the situation is,” he said.

If van Aert cannot race, Jumbo-Visma still would bring a powerful squad, with Tiesj Benoot and Christophe Laporte as candidates for victory. Benoot was second Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Laporte was second at Gent-Wevelgem.

Sickness has ravaged the pro peloton in recent weeks as a surge in COVID cases and then an outbreak of flu saw team rosters decimated through the spring calendar.

Van Aert is at the top of many favorites lists for Sunday’s Ronde after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic earlier this month.

Jumbo-Visma is currently slated to send a stacked squad to support van Aert against the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar, Tom Pidcock and Kasper Asgreen in Flanders.