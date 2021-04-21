VeloNews Podcast: Ruth Winder interview; Amstel Gold Race takes; Trek-Segafredo’s cobbles guru

The spring classics are speeding toward their conclusion, and on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a deep dive into the action and dynamics shaping the big one-day races.

First up, we break down Amstel Gold Race, and the two thrilling finales we saw this past weekend. Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos brought Jumbo-Visma two big wins, and both wins came by the thinnest of margins. Did Ineos-Grenadiers play its cards wrong in the men’s race, and what do we make of the cat-and-mouse games between Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini?

Then, U.S. rider Kiel Reijnen takes us inside Trek-Segafredo’s pre-race planning for the classics by interviewing team staffer Luc Meersman. Meersman maps out all of the cobbled classics races, drives the routes, and then presents the courses to the team in the lead-up to each race.

Finally, U.S. champion Ruth Winder joins the podcast to take us inside her thrilling victory at De Brabantse Pijl. The win could have major implications on Winder’s Olympics ambitions.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!