Update: Julian Alaphilippe, Ilan Van Wilder suffer fractures, both remain in hospital

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe remains in a hospital Sunday following a horrific high-speed crash late in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl officials confirmed that Alaphilippe and teammate Ilan Van Wilder both suffered several injuries in the crash that involved several riders.

“During the incident, Ilan has unfortunately suffered a broken jaw, in a crash that saw a mass pile-up in the middle of the peloton, 62 kilometers from the finish,” a press note read.

“In the same incident, world champion Julian Alaphilippe suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a hemo pneumothorax. His condition is stable, but will need to be hospitalized for observation.

“Both will travel by ambulance to Herentals for further examination and treatment.”

Also read: