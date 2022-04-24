Update: Julian Alaphilippe, Ilan Van Wilder suffer fractures, both remain in hospital
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl updates conditions of world champion and teammate caught in high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe remains in a hospital Sunday following a horrific high-speed crash late in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl officials confirmed that Alaphilippe and teammate Ilan Van Wilder both suffered several injuries in the crash that involved several riders.
“During the incident, Ilan has unfortunately suffered a broken jaw, in a crash that saw a mass pile-up in the middle of the peloton, 62 kilometers from the finish,” a press note read.
“In the same incident, world champion Julian Alaphilippe suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a hemo pneumothorax. His condition is stable, but will need to be hospitalized for observation.
“Both will travel by ambulance to Herentals for further examination and treatment.”
