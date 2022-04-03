Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Classics

Tour of Flanders: Lotte Kopecky wins three-up sprint for huge home win

Belgian champion Kopecky beats veteran Dutchwomen van Vleuten and van den Broek-Blaak in front of massed home crowds.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won the Tour of Flanders to take her second Women’s WorldTour victory of the season.

Huge crowds lining the roadside lifted their arms to the sky, cheered, and threw beer into the air as Kopecky won Belgium’s most important cycling race wearing the Belgian national champion’s jersey.

She arrived at the finish line with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and her SD Worx teammate, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, after the trio had escaped on the descent of the Paterberg and opened up a one minute gap over the rest of the race.

Kopecky proved the strongest in the sprint for the line, with van Vleuten finishing second and van den Broek-Blaak rounding out the podium.

“It’s quite overwhelming,” Kopecky said after the race. “I’m very thankful to my teammates of team SD Worx and I think this victory is not only for me but for them.”

“Normally, I know that I am faster than Annemiek but after a hard race we also know that Annemiek is fast. We also saw that in [Omloop Het] Niewsblad that we cannot be too confident, still I really backed myself to do the best possible sprint. I was quite confident but you are never sure. I knew that when she couldn’t drop me on the climbs that I had to be confident in the sprint.

“I have no idea [how to celebrate this victory]! I hope that I can do something with my teammates.”

Snow had fallen on the course during the week and, though the sky was clear, it was a cold spring day that greeted the riders on the start line in Oudenaarde. Ahead of them lay a 158 kilometers route punctuated by six cobbled sections and 11 short steep climbs, including the Koppenberg featuring for the first time in the women’s race.

A small breakaway formed shortly after the flag drop composed of American star Clara Honsinger (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Sofie van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service, Kristyna Burlová (Lotto Soudal) and Maria Martins (Le Col-Wahoo).

Once the breakaway had settled into a controllable configuration, the peloton relaxed, allowing the gap to balloon to two minutes after 40 kilometers had been raced. In between these two groups, four riders – Makayla MacPherson (Human Powered Health), Katrijn de Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Lotte Popelier (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport) and Naomi De Roeck (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport) – counterattacked, gained a maximum gap of about a minute and were later joined by Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM Racing).

The breakaway split on the cobblestones of Kerkgate leaving just Honsinger and Baril out front, while the SD Worx-led peloton began mopping up some of the early attackers.

Twenty kilometers later, splits also began to appear in the peloton on the steepest sections of the Molenberg; a small group escaped but was promptly chased down by Jumbo-Visma and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine who had missed the move.

On nearly every climb, counter-attacks emerged from the peloton as teams sought to make the race difficult for the sprinters. Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) attacked just before the Berendries and dangled off the front for a few kilometers while Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) accelerated on the Valkenberg.

With these injections of pace, the gap to the breakaway tumbled, allowing Camilla Alessio (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health) and Maike van der Duijn (Le Col Wahoo) to jump across before the gap increased again, reaching 1:45 at the bottom of the Koppenberg.

Such was the strength of van Vleuten on the 22 percent gradient slopes of the Koppenberg that a group of eight riders following her wheel-tracks pulled away on the descent, but was caught ahead of the next climb. The breakaway too was caught ten kilometers later.

Then, with 34 kilometers still to race, the peloton split once more and a group of eleven riders, including Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), escaped and built up a lead of 49 seconds ahead of the Kruisberg.

Van Vleuten accelerated on the climb, followed by Kopecky (SD Worx) and Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine), and, as they were caught, Marlen Reusser attacked to bridge across to the lead group.

On the rain-slicked cobbles of the Oude Kwaremont, Reusser and Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine) proved to be the strongest members of the breakaway while behind them, van Vleuten attacked from the peloton, distancing everyone except Kopecky and van den Broek-Blaak.

The gap was nearly closed by the bottom of the Paterberg and, on the climb, van Vleuten and Kopecky joined Reusser at the front of the race. Van den Broek-Blaak joined them on the descent and attacked almost immediately, ten kilometers from the finish.

Van Vleuten bridged across but she was still unable to drop Kopecky who stuck to her back wheel, as she had done every time the Dutchwoman had accelerated during the race. This trio initially built up a slender lead of 20 seconds over a small chase group but as the race crept closer to the finish line, it reached a minute and became insurmountable.

Van den Broek-Blaak sat on the front of the group, controlling the pace for her teammate Kopecky who repaid her by outsprinting van Vleuten for the win.

Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx4:11:21
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
3VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:02
4SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:40
5REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx0:40
6LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40
7BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40
8NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:40
9CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:42
10BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:10
11PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service1:10
12ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing1:10
13NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team1:10
14MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:10
15MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx1:10
16BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ1:10
17VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx1:10
18MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
19BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ1:10
20VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:10
21HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo1:10
22CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:10
23BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:10
24KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura1:10
25BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:13
26CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:13
27BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:13
28HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:15
29BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:15
30VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo1:18
31PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:18
32LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:37
33SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:12
34ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:44
35VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo3:44
36CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3:44
37GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM3:44
38MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg3:44
39BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:44
40SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra3:44
41GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service3:44
42TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo3:44
43EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:44
44ALESSIO CamillaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:46
45RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health3:46
46BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service3:46
47BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:46
48CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx3:51
49BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo3:51
50DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura4:09
51SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service4:09
52LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:09
53DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra4:09
54OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:09
55CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing4:09
56GOOSSENS MartheMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team4:09
57JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra4:09
58MEIJERING MareilleMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team4:09
59DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4:09
60DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:09
61KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team4:09
62ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service4:09
63BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4:09
64KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:09
65POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4:09
66AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing4:09
67GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg4:09
68VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura4:09
69MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:09
70VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura4:09
71BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:09
72LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 8:01
73PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:49
74DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:49
75VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo9:49
76VAN ROOIJEN AnneParkhotel Valkenburg9:49
77LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:49
78LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9:49
79BRAAM DaniqueBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport9:49
80KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM9:49
81WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health9:49
82FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:49
83HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB9:49
84MEERTENS LoneAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:49
85YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health9:49
86KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM9:49
87BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ12:34
88BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad12:55
89WATERREUS KylieLotto Soudal Ladies12:55
90GEURTS MijntjeLotto Soudal Ladies12:55
91DELBAERE FienMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team12:55
92EKLUND NathalieMassi - Tactic Women Team12:55
93CLAES LotteBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport12:55
94DOCX MiekeLotto Soudal Ladies12:55
95LECHNER CorinnaMassi - Tactic Women Team12:55
96TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling12:55
97LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team12:55
98GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team12:55
99GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team12:55
100VAN DER HULST AmberLiv Racing Xstra12:55
101LANGLEY EmmaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:55
102BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra12:55
103SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 12:55

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo