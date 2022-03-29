Tour of Flanders guide: The favorites, the course, the storylines

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

106th Tour of Flanders

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Start: Antwerp-Grotemarket

Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium

Distance: 272.5km

Tour of Flanders: Everything you need to know

De Ronde. The Tour of Flanders. Few races evoke such awe and excitement as the Belgian monument.

From Mathieu van der Poel to Wout van Aert, Kasper Asgreen and Tadej Pogačar, the world’s best one-day riders and the odd grand tour specialist line up for one of the season’s most anticipated and important one-day races Sunday.

The hype cannot be overstated for the Ronde van Vlaanderen, which has emerged during the past two decades to be a season-highlight for fans, riders and media alike.

Fans turn out en masse for what many call a national day in Flemish Belgium. An estimated 1 million fans cheer from the roadside, beer tents and bars along the winding route that takes in some of the emblematic climbs and cobbles in the Belgian monument.

Following two years of COVID restrictions, things look almost normal for this year. With springlike weather and a top-flight start list despite a few final-hour misses from the likes of Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe, everything is in place for a thrilling race, start to finish.

The race lives up to its nickname “Vlaanderens mooist” — Flanders’ most beautiful — so pass the beer and frites, this is must-see TV from start to finish.

Who to watch for: Rivalries, comebacks and debuts

Set the hype levels to 11. Pogačar makes his Flanders debut this weekend. (Photo: James Startt)

Every edition of Flanders brings its own subplots and intrigue, and this year is no exception.

One of the top stories will be the return of Mathieu Van der Poel in time for Flanders. Cycling’s “every man” was sidelined all winter due to nagging back pain, and a rest seems to have done him good.

“MVDP” returned with a flourish, hitting the podium with third in his first road race since Paris-Roubaix at Milan-San Remo, and then hitting out for a stage win at Coppi e Bartali last week.

Of course, monument distance and a much harder parcours will test his limits. Tanned, rested and ready, the Alpecin-Fenix rider is the center of every race he starts.

Right behind him will be the mighty wind of Jumbo-Visma. Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte are emerging as an incredible duo, with the pair blowing up the E3 Classic and Laporte just missing victory at Gent-Wevelgem.

Van Aert wants nothing short of victory at Flanders, and seems ready to take it straight to Van der Poel and all other challengers. Decked out in the Belgian national champion’s jersey, the top favorite.

All eyes will be on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, and the erstwhile Belgian powerhouse seems a bit stuck in the ruts. Take away Fabio Jakobsen’s win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Patrick Lefevere’s “Wolfpack” has been rather toothless so far in the 2022 spring classics.

Injuries and illnesses haven’t helped and the team’s been on the back foot all season. But this team races on pride, and Kasper Asgreen seems poised to carry team colors deep into the race even if he has to do it by himself.

Quick-Step’s won three of the past five editions, but this year the eternal favorites find themselves with something to prove.

Enter Tadej Pogacar.

The two-time Tour de France champion is unstoppable so far in 2022, and the UAE Emirates star makes his highly anticipated Flanders debut. He’s already proven he can win monuments, with Lombardia and Liège-Bastogne-Liège already on his trophy shelf.

Flanders is a different type of racing, where the climbs are short and rough instead of the longer, more jagged pills of pain he dishes out in the Alps and Pyrenees. All eyes will be on Pogačar and whether or not he will try to make a long-range attack to blow open the race.

Every edition has its fairytale story or unsung hero, and Sunday could see a rider emerge to be this year’s Alberto Bettiol. Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) have impressed so far in the classics.

And it’s in that magical sixth hour of racing in the monuments where all the good stuff happens. That’s what helps make the monuments stand out. The distance on top of an already never-ending series of bergs, cobbles, narrow roads and wind present a unique kind of challenge.

There are never any fluke winners at Flanders.

Route: One for the ages

The Koppenberg: Yes, it’s as bad as it looks. (Photo: James Startt)

There are no significant changes in the Ronde route for 2022, with Antwerp playing host for the sixth time, and Oudenaarde once again the finish line.

The route is now about 20km longer, kicking the distance up to 272.5km.

The move from Bruges to Antwerp a few years saw some alteration of the first hour or so of racing, meaning it takes a bit longer to get the first climbs as the route pushes west and then south into the heart of the “Vlaamse Ardennen,” the Flemish Ardennes.

After some criticism of the new route, organizers reintroduced the Muur van Geraardsbergen in 2017, much to the delight of traditionalists. Though it’s still far from the finish, the emblematic climb now serves as an unofficial opening gun to hostilities.

From there to the line, it’s pretty much full-gas for the remainder of the race.

Oude Kwaremont is tackled three times and plays a key role in the final finishing loops. The climbs come in quick succession in the final hours of racing. With nerves, crashes and positioning all playing a key role, being at the front is absolutely necessary for anyone with ambitions for victory.

The final laps are an attacker’s paradise, with the Oude Kwaremont, Koppenberg and Paterberg lined up like murderer’s row on the penultimate lap.

The combination of cobbled climbs, flat pavé sectors, narrow roads and paved climbs reaches a new dimension of pain and tactics in the closing laps.

The penultimate passage up Oude Kwaremont is quickly followed by the Paterberg, one passage up the brutal Koppenberg followed by Steenbeekdries, Tom Boonen’s favorite launching pad at the Taaienbarg, and finally Kruisberg/Hotond.

By then, the peloton is usually shattered into shards.

The modern classic combo of the final passage up Oude Kwaremont followed by the Paterberg sets the stage for the 13km drag race to the line in Oudenaarde, where thousands of fans have been guzzling beer and watching the race on big-screen TVs all afternoon.

Weather: Cold, wet, and windy

Flanders’ finest cool, damp and windy weather could make an appearance Sunday.

Weather is a factor in any race, and after a decade of relatively mild weather, that trend looks to change this weekend.

Old-school Belgian weather could be in the cards this weekend.

Forecasters are calling for worsening weather all week long. By Sunday morning, temperatures could be in the mid-30s (2C) at sign-in and warm up into the high 40s (9C) by the finish.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on race day, with easterly/southeasterly winds. Though it’s still several days out, the wind forecast isn’t particularly high, with gusts up to 10kph. That could mean a mix of crosswinds in the closing loops and the final run into Oudenaarde.

Tour of Flanders: The winners from the past decade

2021: Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

2020: Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

2019: Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Education First

2018: Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors

2017: Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

2016: Peter Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff

2015: Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha

2014: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

2013: Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Leopard

2012: Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step

