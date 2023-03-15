Tom Pidcock will not race Milan-San Remo after minor concussion

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tom Pidcock will not race Saturday’s Milan-San Remo due to a concussion, Ineos Grenadiers officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Strade Bianche winner crashed out of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday, and doctors said he is not ready to race in the Italian monument less than a week later.

After showing symptoms of a mild concussion, Pidcock will “rest for a prescribed period in line with established concussion protocols,” a team note read.

“This is obviously disappointing for Tom and the team. We saw at Strade Bianche the type of form he’s in and I know how keen he was to carry that into Milan-San Remo,” said deputy principal Rod Ellingworth.

“But rider welfare is our first priority, and he’ll follow the advice of our medical team to ensure that he is 100 percent ready to resume his classics campaign.”

🇬🇧 Tom Pidcock 🗣 “#MilanoSanremo will be a hard race for 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar. Everyone will look at him and teammates can’t do much after Cipressa. On the climbs it’s every man for himself.” (Nieuwsblad) — Domestique (@Domestique___) March 15, 2023

Pidcock, 23, was among the favorites for the Italian monuments. After his dramatic Strade Bianche victory, the UK rider was riding into San Remo with renewed confidence.

It’s uncertain how the health stop will impact the remainder of his classics campaign. He’s scheduled to race next at Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 29 followed by the Tour of Flanders.

Ineos Grenadiers has yet to confirm its San Remo roster, but former winner Michal Kwiatkowski, Filippo Ganna, and Elia Viviani are expected to race.