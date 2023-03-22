E3/Gent-Wevelgem ticker: Pogačar to debut at E3, Van Avermaet uncertain, Sagan confirmed, Gent-Wevelgem start lists

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar ‘excited’ for E3 debut

Tadej Pogačar is poised for his debut at Friday’s E3 Saxo Bank Classic as he continues on his spring classics campaign.

UAE Team Emirates officials confirmed lineups for E3 as well as Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem.

“After Paris-Nice we are full of confidence as a team and feel ready to take on the classics,” Pogačar said. “It’s my first time at E3 so it’s a new experience and a new challenge. I’m excited for it — the atmosphere in Belgium during these weeks is something special and the passion the people have for cycling is really beautiful. I have great memories from this period last season and hungry to race here again.”

Greg Van Avermaet uncertain after flu

Greg Van Avermaet says he’s unsure what to expect this weekend at E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem.

A winner of both races in 2017 was forced out of Milan-San Remo and only returned to training Monday.

“I had a case of the flu that prevented me from racing at Milan-San Remo. It’s really irritating because I had been training well for months and I had felt good at Tirreno-Adriatico,” Van Avermaet said.

“I returned to training on Monday, and I rode two and a half hours Tuesday, but I really don’t know how it will go this weekend. E3 and Gent-Wevelgem are races that I really like, and I’ve won them both.

“They are the most difficult Flandrien races after De Ronde.”



Peter Sagan confirmed for final E3

Peter Sagan will race his final E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday. Total Energies released its roster with Sagan set for his farewell appearance.

This will be his 10th appearance. He won in 2014, and finished second in 2013 and 2016. Also racing is Daniel Oss, who was in a long breakaway in 2022.

👥 Voici nos 7 coureurs sélectionnés pour disputer la @E3SaxoClassic ! (24/03). 🇧🇪 ☑️ Validez vos pronos sur la TotalEnergies Ligue ! 🎲 À vous de jouer : https://t.co/3b1xBv50Dz#AllezTotalEnergies #E3SaxoClassic pic.twitter.com/sEukWDT1CT — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) March 21, 2023

Gent-Wevelgem releases start lists for men’s and women’s races

Girmay returns as defending champion in the men’s race. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty)

Start lists are out for both the men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem this weekend.

One big name missing from the elite men’s race: Mathieu van der Poel.

A big winner at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, Van der Poel is racing E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, and will bypass on Gent-Wevelgem before putting everything into a Tour of Flanders defense and Paris-Roubaix.

Van der Poel hasn’t raced Gent-Wevelgem since 2020, but there are plenty of big names lining up for both races.

Back for the first time since 2020 is Mark Cavendish, who will start for Astana-Qazaqstan in a race he’s never won.

Returning champions Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) headline the start lists released by organizers.

Last year, Girmay made history in Wevelgem by becoming the first African rider ever to win a spring classic. Balsamo won last year in the rainbow stripes, and looks on fine form heading into this weekend’s big races.

Women’s start list:

Women’s Gent-Wevelgem start list (Photo: Gent-Wevelgem)

Men’s start list: