Tadej Pogačar breaks wrist, hand in Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar has broken his wrist and hand in a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which forced him to abandon, and will need surgery.

UAE Team Emirates officials confirmed that Pogačar had broken his left scaphoid and lunate bones in the fall.

“Tade suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery, which he will undergo this afternoon with a hand specialist hand surgeon here in Genk,” the team’s medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

There were no immediate details about how the Slovenian hit the deck, but EF Education-EasyPost’s Mikkel Honoré also crashed and abandoned.

Belgian television reported that Honoré suffered a double puncture, and took out both himself and Pogačar. A later report stated that Pogačar had also suffered a puncture. That information was not confirmed by either team.

Three UAE Team Emirates riders initially stopped to wait for Pogačar but returned to the bunch without him after he quit the race. Honoré was also forced to abandon as a result of the crash.

Pogačar had a chance to become just the third male rider to win the Ardennes triple after winning at the Amstel Gold Race last week and then Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday.

He was also set to face-off against Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) for the first time this season but fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the duo go up against each other.