Strade Bianche what the stars said: Pidcock, Mohorič, Benoot

Here’s what the top riders said following Saturday’s thrilling race at Strade Bianche in Italy.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) — 1st

Pidcock drives up the gravel to nurse a slender lead in the closing kilometers. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On his unplanned attack:

“Honestly it’s going to take some sinking in. When I went that was completely not the plan. Obviously that sector is normally the decisive place, so I was just riding hard. I got a gap on the descent and I just carried on.

“This week I had a good feeling and I knew something good was going to happen. I knew today was my day. That it actually paid off is pretty incredible honestly. I don’t even know what to think right now.

“A few times they came close and I thought ‘I’ve messed it up, I’ve gone too early and wasted my shot here.’ The thing is in races like this, the day was so fast all day, I thought if I get a gap and keep going it’s hard to bring back.”

Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) — 3rd

Benoot happy with third, but some said Jumbo-Visma should have worked to neutralized Pidcock. (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

On team tactics in the finale:

“The podium was the goal for the team, with me or Attila Valter. We’ve got me on the podium now, which isn’t too bad, but we made a mistake not going with Pidcock. He was a big favorite and he jumped at 50km. In the end he was stronger than I expected, so he deserved to win. If you do 50 kilometers solo, chapeau …

“It was a situation where there were six of us [chasing Pidcock]. We have to look at the race again together, during the race it is difficult to keep an overview. It was just a mistake on both of our part that no one was with Pidcock. I think we were both among the best riders in the race. We have proven that. Too bad we can’t capitalize on that in the end.”

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) — 6th

Mohorič questioned Jumbo-Visma’s tactics, but said he didn’t have the legs to win. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On how the finale played out:

“This was the maximum I could do with these legs, because I was completely empty in the final. I didn’t have the legs to do more.

“The Jumbo-Visma riders raced for themselves. They didn’t sacrifice Attila to get Pidcock back, because it was possible. That wouldn’t change much for me, because then I would have finished fourth because there were still three riders stronger. Pidcock was very strong, and luckily for him, things didn’t turn so well for us.”