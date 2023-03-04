Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

Strade Bianche what the stars said: Pidcock, Mohorič, Benoot

Here's what the top riders said after the down-to-the-wire men's edition of Strade Bianche.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Here’s what the top riders said following Saturday’s thrilling race at Strade Bianche in Italy.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) — 1st

Pidcock drives up the gravel to nurse a slender lead in the closing kilometers. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On his unplanned attack:

“Honestly it’s going to take some sinking in. When I went that was completely not the plan. Obviously that sector is normally the decisive place, so I was just riding hard. I got a gap on the descent and I just carried on.

“This week I had a good feeling and I knew something good was going to happen. I knew today was my day. That it actually paid off is pretty incredible honestly. I don’t even know what to think right now.

“A few times they came close and I thought ‘I’ve messed it up, I’ve gone too early and wasted my shot here.’ The thing is in races like this, the day was so fast all day, I thought if I get a gap and keep going it’s hard to bring back.”

Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) — 3rd

Benoot happy with third, but some said Jumbo-Visma should have worked to neutralized Pidcock. (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

On team tactics in the finale:

“The podium was the goal for the team, with me or Attila Valter. We’ve got me on the podium now, which isn’t too bad, but we made a mistake not going with Pidcock. He was a big favorite and he jumped at 50km. In the end he was stronger than I expected, so he deserved to win. If you do 50 kilometers solo, chapeau …

“It was a situation where there were six of us [chasing Pidcock]. We have to look at the race again together, during the race it is difficult to keep an overview. It was just a mistake on both of our part that no one was with Pidcock. I think we were both among the best riders in the race. We have proven that. Too bad we can’t capitalize on that in the end.”

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) — 6th

Mohorič questioned Jumbo-Visma’s tactics, but said he didn’t have the legs to win. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On how the finale played out:

“This was the maximum I could do with these legs, because I was completely empty in the final. I didn’t have the legs to do more.

“The Jumbo-Visma riders raced for themselves. They didn’t sacrifice Attila to get Pidcock back, because it was possible. That wouldn’t change much for me, because then I would have finished fourth because there were still three riders stronger. Pidcock was very strong, and luckily for him, things didn’t turn so well for us.”

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story