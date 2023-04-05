Sources: Audrey Cordon-Ragot could race Paris-Roubaix this weekend with new team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ROUBAIX, France (VN) — Audrey Cordon-Ragot could be racing for a new team as soon as Paris-Roubaix this weekend.

The French rider quit the Zaaf team in late March after months of not being paid her salary or expenses.

On Wednesday, she was spotted by VeloNews training on the Roubaix cobbles, and sources tell VeloNews a deal to see her racing in a new team as soon as this weekend is imminent.

In a message to VeloNews (see below), the UCI said it is reviewing the situation with the team and its riders.

If Cordon-Ragot can race, she will be a top podium contender. She was eighth in the inaugural edition in 2021, and 27th last year.

Cordon-Ragot joined Zaaf after a planned move to B&B Hotels fell apart. She said she was not receiving her salary or travel expenses from the team for months, and quit after she was unwilling to race in those conditions.

“Since the beginning of the year, I was not paid, nor have I been reimbursed for my travel expenses. Beyond the financial aspect, the conditions in which we were evolving were really not worthy of a professional team,” Cordon-Ragot told Le Télégramme.

“I could not continue under these conditions. Three days after the end of the Tour de Normandie (March 22), I submitted my resignation. In terms of staff, we were understaffed. In terms of organization, it was not even at the level of an amateur N1. At one point, I said stop. I think I deserve better.”

The UCI released the following comment:

The UCI has received communications reporting alleged issues with the UCI Women’s Continental Team Zaaf. The UCI is in the process of clarifying the situation with the riders, the team and the national federation responsible for the team registration and shall ensure that the applicable rules and procedures are complied with.

The UCI shall consider requests for authorisation to register with a new team before the next registration period in case a rider had manifest and compelling reasons for terminating their contractual relationship with their previous team.