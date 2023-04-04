Paris-Roubaix ticker: Van der Poel to race Scheldeprijs, Kopecky targets double, early men’s start list

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel to race Scheldeprijs

Mathieu van der Poel will race Wednesday’s Scheldeprijs ahead of a run at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

Alpecin-Deceuninck officials confirmed the Dutch star, hot off finishing second at Tour of Flanders, will use to mid-week classic to keep his form going into the “Hell of the North.”

“A race in my own region is nice,” Van der Poel said. “Some extra race rhythm in the run-up to Paris-Roubaix is always good and besides, I’m looking forward to try to help as in Tirreno our sprinter Jasper Philipsen.”

Lotte Kopecky could become first woman to achieve Flanders-Roubaix double

One’s in the bag, can Lotte Kopecky become the first woman to achieve the Flanders-Roubaix double?

The SD Worx star is brimming with confidence following her Tour of Flanders victory Sunday, but also says she brings no pressure to Saturday’s race.

“For me, there’s less pressure. Of course, you want to win the race again and we will not be happy if we don’t win the race again,” Kopecky told VeloNews.”But, if don’t win the race, I think we already can be quite happy with how the season went. It cannot be like this the whole year or every weekend.

Preliminary start list for men’s Paris-Roubaix

The Arenberg is always a major pinch point at Roubaix. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Race officials released the list of favorites for Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix.

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel headline the all-star rosters for Sunday’s clash of the titans over the pavé of northern France.

Defending men’s champion Dylan van Baarle is expected to start Sunday at Jumbo-Visma after missing Flanders on Sunday.

Flanders winner Tadej Pogačar isn’t racing, and will return for Ardennes treble later this month. Others not racing include Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo), two riders also preferring the Ardennes this season instead of Roubaix.

Despite crashing out Sunday at Flanders, Peter Sagan also appears on the preliminary start lists in what will be his final Paris-Roubaix.

25 teams, main contenders

Jayco AlUla: Durbridge (AUS) and Štybar (CZE)

Bahrain Victorious: Mohorič (SLO) and Wright (GBR)

Soudal–Quick-Step: Merlier, Lampaert (BEL), Asgreen (DAN) and Sénéchal (FRA)

Lotto Dstny: De Lie, Vermeersch and Frison (BEL)

Alpecin–Deceuninck: Van der Poel (NED), Dillier (SUI) and Groves (AUS)

Intermarché–Circus–Wanty: Girmay (ERI) and Rex (BEL)

Bingoal–WB: Van Keirsbulck (BEL)

Team Flanders–Baloise: Van Poucke (BEL)

AG2R Citroën: Van Avermaet, O. Naesen and Dewulf (BEL)

Cofidis: Walscheid (GER) and Wallays (BEL)

Groupama–FDJ: Démare (FRA) and Küng (SUI)

TotalEnergies: Sagan (SVK), A. Turgis (FRA) and Bodnar (POL)

Arkéa–Samsic: Hofstetter, Louvel (FRA) and McLay (GBR)

BORA-hansgrohe: Politt (GER) and Archbold (NZL)

Israel–Premier Tech: Vanmarcke and Van Asbroeck (BEL)

Astana Qazaqstan: Moscon (ITA) and Bol (NED)

Jumbo–Visma: Van Aert (BEL), Laporte (FRA) and Van Baarle (NED)

DSM: Degenkolb (GER) and Eekhoff (NED)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team: Kristoff and Tiller (NOR)

Movistar Team: García Cortina, Lazkano (ESP) and Norsgaard Jørgensen (DEN)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team: Devriendt (BEL)

UAE Team Emirates: Bjerg (DEN), Ackermann (GER) and Trentin (ITA)

Ineos Grenadiers: Ganna (ITA) and Kwiatkowski (POL)

EF Education–EasyPost: Bisseger (SUI), Keukeleire (BEL) and Bettiol (ITA)

Trek–Segafredo: Stuyven (BEL) and M. Pedersen (DEN)