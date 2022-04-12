Paris-Roubaix forecast: No repeat of last year’s mud-fest

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

There won’t be a repeat of last fall’s wet and muddy affair for Paris-Roubaix this weekend.

Springlike weather is forecasted for this weekend’s racing, with relatively warm temperatures and almost no chance of rain for racing Saturday with Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Sunday with the men’s race.

Wind is always a factor at Paris-Roubaix, and there will be a mix of head- and crosswinds in the final hour of racing heading toward the velodrome.

Last year, in 2021, saw the first muddy and wet Roubaix in 20 years, and it was even worse for the inaugural women’s edition. Conditions were wetter and slicker for the women’s race on Saturday, but a new generation of elite men raced on wet and muddy cobblestones for the first time.

Weather is always a factor at the “Hell of the North.”

For nearly 20 years, the men raced in mostly dry and dusty conditions.

There will not be a repeat of the dramatic scenes from 2021.

Forecasters are calling for a 50 percent chance of showers on Wednesday, which could create a few puddles and wet sectors for route inspection Thursday and Friday.

Any moisture should dry out just in time for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, and Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

Course inspection Tuesday revealed dry and even dusty conditions on some sectors.

Race forecast: Warm temperatures and light wind this weekend

Saturday: Temperatures in the mid-40s at the start, with highs in the mid-60s for the finish. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a very low chance of rain. Northeasterly winds will be at about 10mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Similarly cool temperatures in the morning, with temperatures in the high-60s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with little chance of rain. Northeasterly winds will kick up in the afternoon, up to 10-15mph in the afternoon, meaning a mix of head- and crosswinds in the final hour of racing.

There won’t be a repeat of scenes like this over the weekend. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)