Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race to switch dates for 2022

Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race have swapped dates for 2022.

With the first round of the French presidential election scheduled for April 10 next year, Paris-Roubaix was at risk of having to cancel its event with the government refusing to allow the event to go ahead in its usual slot, a statement from the organizer said.

Roubaix organizer ASO went cap in hand to the UCI and the organizer of the Amstel Gold Race, who duly obliged to the switch. It means that Amstel Gold Race will take place on April 10, sandwiched by the cobbled classic monuments, while Paris-Roubaix will go ahead on April 17.

“Christian Prudhomme called me to say that the government would not allow Paris-Roubaix to run on April 10 due to the French elections and asked if we were willing to switch dates. In close consultation with the ASO, UCI, and our partner municipalities Maastricht and Valkenburg aan de Geul, we have decided to switch weekends with Paris-Roubaix once due to these exceptional circumstances.

“It’s great that you can help each other in this way and that everyone is willing to cooperate. Sunday 10 April is also a wonderful place for us in the spring classics calendar.”

Paris-Roubaix is one of the races that has been hit hardest by scheduling issues over the last two years, primarily due to COVID-19 restrictions. The race was postponed in 2020 and eventually canceled in its rescheduled slot of October due to local restrictions.

It was once again postponed earlier this year and is due to take place this weekend with a full weekend of racing across Saturday and Sunday with the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femme and the men’s edition taking place on separate days.

ASO also had to reschedule La Course by Le Tour earlier this year due to local elections in Brittany.

“This solution is due to the benevolence and positive attitude of the Amstel Gold Race organization and in particular of Leo van Vliet and the International Cycling Union UCI,” race director Christian Prudhomme said. “We would like to thank them on behalf of the thousands of fans for their cooperation with this data change.”