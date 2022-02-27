Omloop van het Hageland: Marta Bastianelli bosses reduced sprint
Italian veteran Bastianelli scores third win of the season in Belgian one-dayer.
Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) kept the wins rolling for her new team at the Omloop van het Hageland.
Bastianelli won the second installment of the “opening weekend” from a reduced sprint, beating Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Floortje Mackaij (DSM) to the line in Tielt-Winge.
The victory gives Bastianelli her third in the Belgian classic after taking the top step in 2016 and 2019. She was a centerpoint of her former Alé-BTC team in recent seasons, and has continued to play figurehead in the reformulated UAE ADQ team, scoring the squad’s three victories to date.
Attacks came and went all day in the hilly Belgian classic Sunday.
SD Worx, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Movistar and Trek-Segafredo were all active in the moves but despite repeat efforts, none of the early escapes stuck.
The race eventually came down to an all-star 10-rider group packed full of top talents in the final hour. DSM, SD Worx and Movistar all got two riders in the escape, and it was the former that tried to work the numbers in the final with a series of short skirmishes.
Chataal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) was the last to try a flier in the final kilometer but faded, setting up the sprint.
Bastianelli and Norsgaard were the first two to kick, and the Italian veteran held strong to score her third win in a red-hot start to the season.
Omloop van het Hageland WE Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:24:47
|2
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|3
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:00
|4
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|7
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|8
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:05
|9
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:05
|10
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:32
|11
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:32
|12
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:34
|13
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:34
|14
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:34
|15
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:34
|16
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:40
|17
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:40
|18
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|0:40
|19
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:40
|20
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:40
|21
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:40
|22
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:40
|23
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:40
|24
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|25
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:40
|26
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:40
|27
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:40
|28
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|0:40
|29
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:40
|30
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:40
|31
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|32
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:40
|33
|DE JONG Demi
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:40
|34
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:40
|35
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|36
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:52
|37
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:52
|38
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:52
|39
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|0:52
|40
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:52
|41
|FORTIN Valentine
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:52
|42
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:56
|43
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:59
|44
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|45
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:11
|46
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:30
|47
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:33
|48
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:33
|49
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|1:33
|50
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:33
|51
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:33
|52
|SERNÉ Elisa
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|2:14
|53
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:14
|54
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|2:14
|55
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|2:14
|56
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:14
|57
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|2:14
|58
|SÜßEMILCH Laura
|Plantur-Pura
|2:14
|59
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:14
|60
|TOWERS Alice
|Le Col - Wahoo
|2:14
|61
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:14
|62
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:14
|63
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|64
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|65
|ARENS Maureen
|NXTG by Experza
|2:44
|66
|PERKINS Flora
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:18
|67
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|7:44
|68
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:44
|69
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|7:44
|70
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|7:44
|71
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:44
|72
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|12:23
|73
|COLBORNE Henrietta
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|12:23
|74
|GRÖNDAHL Antonia
|IBCT
|12:23
|75
|BURLOVÁ Kristýna
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12:23
|76
|SWINKELS Sylvie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|12:23
|77
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|12:23
|78
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|12:23
|79
|CRABBÉ Kiona
|Plantur-Pura
|12:23
|80
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|12:23
|81
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|12:23
|82
|LANGLEY Emma
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|12:23
|83
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|12:23
|84
|GOOSSENS Marthe
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|12:23
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.