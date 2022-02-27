Omloop van het Hageland: Marta Bastianelli bosses reduced sprint

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) kept the wins rolling for her new team at the Omloop van het Hageland.

Bastianelli won the second installment of the “opening weekend” from a reduced sprint, beating Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Floortje Mackaij (DSM) to the line in Tielt-Winge.

The victory gives Bastianelli her third in the Belgian classic after taking the top step in 2016 and 2019. She was a centerpoint of her former Alé-BTC team in recent seasons, and has continued to play figurehead in the reformulated UAE ADQ team, scoring the squad’s three victories to date.

Attacks came and went all day in the hilly Belgian classic Sunday.

SD Worx, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Movistar and Trek-Segafredo were all active in the moves but despite repeat efforts, none of the early escapes stuck.

The race eventually came down to an all-star 10-rider group packed full of top talents in the final hour. DSM, SD Worx and Movistar all got two riders in the escape, and it was the former that tried to work the numbers in the final with a series of short skirmishes.

Chataal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) was the last to try a flier in the final kilometer but faded, setting up the sprint.

Bastianelli and Norsgaard were the first two to kick, and the Italian veteran held strong to score her third win in a red-hot start to the season.