Classics

Omloop van het Hageland: Marta Bastianelli bosses reduced sprint

Italian veteran Bastianelli scores third win of the season in Belgian one-dayer.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) kept the wins rolling for her new team at the Omloop van het Hageland.

Bastianelli won the second installment of the “opening weekend” from a reduced sprint, beating Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Floortje Mackaij (DSM) to the line in Tielt-Winge.

The victory gives Bastianelli her third in the Belgian classic after taking the top step in 2016 and 2019. She was a centerpoint of her former Alé-BTC team in recent seasons, and has continued to play figurehead in the reformulated UAE ADQ team, scoring the squad’s three victories to date.

Attacks came and went all day in the hilly Belgian classic Sunday.

SD Worx, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Movistar and Trek-Segafredo were all active in the moves but despite repeat efforts, none of the early escapes stuck.

The race eventually came down to an all-star 10-rider group packed full of top talents in the final hour. DSM, SD Worx and Movistar all got two riders in the escape, and it was the former that tried to work the numbers in the final with a series of short skirmishes.

Chataal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) was the last to try a flier in the final kilometer but faded, setting up the sprint.

Bastianelli and Norsgaard were the first two to kick, and the Italian veteran held strong to score her third win in a red-hot start to the season.

Omloop van het Hageland WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ3:24:47
2NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
3MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
4CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
5VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:00
6COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
7VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:00
8DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:05
9GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:05
10WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:32
11UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:32
12KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:34
13VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:34
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:34
15ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:34
16BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:40
17KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:40
18REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx0:40
19GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40
20STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:40
21BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:40
22DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:40
23ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:40
24LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:40
25SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:40
26PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:40
27GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40
28GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:40
29LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:40
30BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40
31VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:40
32KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:40
33DE JONG DemiParkhotel Valkenburg0:40
34GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:40
35HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:40
36AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:52
37VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:52
38GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:52
39QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 0:52
40SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:52
41FORTIN ValentineCofidis Women Team0:52
42FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:56
43EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:59
44CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:04
45GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:11
46TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:30
47VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo1:33
48OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:33
49DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura1:33
50CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:33
51CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:33
52SERNÉ ElisaMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team2:14
53NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg2:14
54VITILLO MatildeBepink 2:14
55PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM2:14
56KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service2:14
57HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling2:14
58SÜßEMILCH LauraPlantur-Pura2:14
59LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:14
60TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo2:14
61BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ2:14
62CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service2:14
63BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team2:14
64OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:14
65ARENS MaureenNXTG by Experza2:44
66PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo3:18
67TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling7:44
68KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:44
69VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo7:44
70GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team7:44
71CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:44
72VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura12:23
73COLBORNE HenriettaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling12:23
74GRÖNDAHL AntoniaIBCT12:23
75BURLOVÁ KristýnaLotto Soudal Ladies12:23
76SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products12:23
77ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products12:23
78NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products12:23
79CRABBÉ KionaPlantur-Pura12:23
80SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling12:23
81BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra12:23
82LANGLEY EmmaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:23
83BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team12:23
84GOOSSENS MartheMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team12:23

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

