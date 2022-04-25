Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Classics

Neilson Powless lifts crash-crunched EF Team with top-10 at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

American talent continues to stand out in hilly classics with eighth in Liège after five teammates abandon in mass crash.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There’s no stopping Neilson Powless – not even a huge crash that takes out five of his teammates.

Powless continued to confirm his massive potential in the hilly classics with a resilient ride to eighth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

The 25-year-old American finished in the main chase group after proving the one rider close to matching the megaswatt race-winning move by Remco Evenepoel over the Redoute summit in Sunday’s super-speed edition of La Doyenne.

“That was some day. Eighth in LBL! I tried to follow the man who won, but he was stronger than everyone today,” Powless wrote Sunday night.

As if a career-best monument finish wasn’t enough, Powless was one of just two EF Education-EasyPost riders to make the finish in downtown Liège.

“EF Education EasyPost lost all but two riders due to a massive crash. Luckily I made it through with Alberto Bettiol who helped guide me through the rest of the race. I hope everyone who crashed comes out OK,” Powless said.

Also read:

Powless catapulted his way into the world’s view last summer with his first-ever pro victory at Donostia San Sebastian and a high-flying fifth at the road worlds.

Finishing eighth in Liège as part of a group also containing the likes of Wout van Aert, Alejandro Valverde, and Michael Woods continues the upward curve as he and Brandon McNulty carry U.S. hopes in the hilly classics.

And Powless had to do it all short-handed Sunday.

All but one of his teammates were wiped out in the mass crash at 60km to go that put Julian Alaphilippe and dozens more on the list of DNFs for the day. Pink EF Education-EasyPost jerseys were seen at the center of the huge pile-up, and five of its climbing crew instantly abandoned.

The team later confirmed the carnage.

“Christian Odd Eiking, Ben Healy, Rigoberto Urán, Simon Carr, and Ruben Guerreiro all crashed during Liège-Bastogne-Liège,” the team wrote on Twitter. “They’re all sore but in good spirits. Guerreiro injured his knee and is undergoing evaluation, as is Eiking for elbow and wrist injuries. Both have gone for X-rays.”

Powless won’t have long to rest his legs after more than six hours of leg-zapping Ardennes climbs Sunday.

The Californian is due to line up at the Swiss Tour de Romandie on Tuesday before he zeroes in on a third start at the Tour de France in the summer.

promo logo