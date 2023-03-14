Become a Member

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

Milan-San Remo ticker: Michael Matthews out, Pogačar working out ‘scenarios’

Follow all the news for Milan-San Remo to open the men's 'monument' season.

Michael Matthews will not race Saturday’s Milan-San Remo, team officials confirmed Tuesday.

Matthews tested for COVID with light symptoms and withdrew from Paris-Nice on Sunday.

“Matthews will therefore not be on the start line for this weekend’s San Remo,” a team note read. “It is a huge disappointment as a season goal and a much-loved race, but health is the priority.”

The Jayco-AlUla star twice finished third in the Italian monument in 10 starts, first in 2015 and again in 2020.

Tadej Pogačar working out San Remo ‘scenarios’

Pogačar in action in the 2022 Milan-San Remo. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar headlines UAE Team Emirates at Milan-San Remo in a bid for the Italian monument.

After a hot start to 2023, Pogačar will be one of the favorites for victory. In two starts, he was 12th in 2020 and fifth last year.

“Milan-San Remo is a beautiful race. I know the roads pretty well. I don’t live too far away and sometimes in training I can go to the Poggio and ride it,” Pogačar said. “I’ve pictured many scenarios in my head of how the race can go. But it’s unpredictable and for sure one of the hardest races to win.

“After a great week at Paris-Nice I’m recovering a bit now and getting ready for the big weekend,” he said. “We have a strong team and we’re riding well together so I think we’ll have a few different options maybe for the finale.”

UAE Team Emirates for Milan-San Remo:

Alessandro Covi (Ita)
Davide Formolo (Ita)
Felix Grosschartner (Aus)
Domen Novak (Slo)
Tadej Pogačar (Slo)
Matteo Trentin (Ita)
Diego Ulissi (Ita)

