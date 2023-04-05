Become a Member

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

Lorena Wiebes does it again with Scheldeprijs hat trick

The SD Worx express train delivers once more as Dutch squad continues to dominate the spring.

Lorena Wiebes retained her 100 percent record at Scheldeprijs.

SD Worx’s super-speedster roared clear of an inch-perfect leadout and held off a strong comeback by former teammate Charlotte Kool (DSM) to complete her sweep of all three editions of the Belgian classic.

“I had to win, because the team did a great lead-out,” Wiebes said at the finish. “I think I went with 150 meters to go. That was enough to win and that’s what it’s all about.”

Chiara Consonni (UAE ADQ) completed the podium Wednesday with third.

The day’s break didn’t get clear until around half-way through what was a flat n’furious Belgian race in and out of the Antwerp province of Schoten.

Calm, still conditions meant the race’s characteristic crosswinds and echelons didn’t feature in what was a relatively straightforward race for the sprinter-heavy field.

A bunch of seven riders from smaller teams kicked away after several hours of constant attacking. However, the escape never saw much more than a 90-second gap before the heavyweight sprinter squads of UAE-ADQ, SD Workx, and DSM went to work ahead of the Schoten final.

The break was caught 8km from the line before SD Worx put its master leadout into action.

The pink and purple-clad crew put four of its riders on the front through the last 4km, with Marlen Reusser and Mischa Bredewold delivering the final powerhouse turns on the front while Weibes sat poised for the final.

Wiebes roared out of the wheels around 150m from the line and her former leadout rider Kool followed. The DSM racer drew clear and took Wiebes close, but the Dutch ace was in no doubt as she flung he arm skyward in celebration.

“I felt Kool coming up on the left, but I’m not a rider to close the door,” Wiebes said. “I didn’t take any chances then, but it was good enough.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

 

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

