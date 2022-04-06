Become a Member

Lorena Wiebes claims second Scheldeprijs victory

The Dutch sprinter backed up her win of 12 months ago, blasting clear on the chaotic run into Schoten.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) maintained her 100 percent record at Scheldeprijs, claiming a dominant win in the Belgian one-day classic.

The winner of last year’s inaugural race, Wiebes went into Wednesday’s race as the outright favorite and she delivered on that expectation. Despite a messy sprint that saw her lose her leadout, Wiebes powered clear of the rest for her fourth win of the year.

Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service), who won last week’s Dwars door Vlaanderen, continued her good run of form to take second place with Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) rounding out the podium.

“It’s always special to win and for the second year in a row it’s even more special, especially now as the team controlled the whole race, and to finish it off, it’s great,” Wiebes said at the finish.

How it happened

A tailwind made for a quick start to the race, which set out from Schoten under grey and cloudy skies. The conditions meant that it would be difficult for a breakaway to go clear, and with a sprint finish almost inevitable there were not too many teams eager to have a go.

It took over 30 kilometers for three riders to make it up the road for Megan Armitage (IBCT), Abi Smith (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), and Simone Boilard (ST Michel-Auber 93) to get away. In the end, it was a long day out at the front with the peloton not overly keen to catch them and they made it to the final 10km before being reeled back with Smith the last woman remaining at 5km to go.

With Smith mopped up, it was all about making it to the sprint, but the day would be over for some after a touch of wheels between Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) and a member of the Bingoal Casino squad sparked a big crash. The incident happened right near the front of the pack and a large portion of the peloton went down.

None of the main contenders were caught up and there was no letting up of the pace in the pack. Valcar Travel & Service led what was left of the peloton around the final corner, but it was Wiebes who launched her sprint first with about 250m to go.

The Dutch sprinter had lost the wheel of her leadout rider, Charlotte Kool, in the hustle and bustle of the finale, but she surfed wheels perfectly and had a clear sprint to the line.

Scheldeprijs vrouwen elite Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM3:21:56
2CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
3BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
4BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:00
6HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
7DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
8BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
9TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ0:00
10KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
11JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
12DE CLERCQ KatrijnLotto Soudal Ladies0:00
13VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:00
14BRAAM DaniqueBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport0:00
15CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:00
16GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
17VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
18NORBERT RIBEROLLE MarionPlantur-Pura0:00
19FONSECA BarbaraSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:00
20FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
21KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:05
22POMPANON MargotSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:05
23SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:05
24ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:05
25GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:05
26JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:08
27MARTINS MariaLe Col - Wahoo0:08
28BETZ SvenjaIBCT0:08
29PATERNOSTER LetiziaTrek - Segafredo0:10
30NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:10
31VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:10
32VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo0:10
33KOLESAVA AnastasiyaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime0:10
34ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:10
35STOCKMAN JulieMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team0:10
36BOILARD SimoneSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:10
37LECHNER CorinnaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:10
38DRUYTS JessyMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team0:10
39LE DEUNFF Marie-MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:10
40SQUIBAN MaevaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime0:10
41MAES SaraMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team0:10
42TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:10
43TRIAS MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:10
44IVANCHENKO AlenaUAE Team ADQ0:10
45WASMUS NienkeProximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini0:10
46NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:10
47GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:10
48BURI FabienneAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch0:10
49VAN NECK MelissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:10
50COUZENS MilliePlantur-Pura0:10
51BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:10
52BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:14
53ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:14
54MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:15
55BOS LeonieParkhotel Valkenburg0:15
56VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:15
57VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura0:15
58HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:15
59PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:15
60SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:15
61TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo0:15
62PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo0:15
63COMMISSARIS CarenBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport0:20
64SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:24
65VAN DE PAAR InesLotto Soudal Ladies0:24
66ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:24
67CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:27
68CLAUZEL PerrineSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:27
69UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:27
70DE BAAT KimPlantur-Pura0:36
71DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:42
72BOUWMEESTER SanneGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:42
73WATERREUS KylieLotto Soudal Ladies0:42
74MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:42
75DOCX MiekeLotto Soudal Ladies0:42
76LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:42
77ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:42
78HOLMSGAARD TrineProximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini0:42
79LE BAIL ElodieSt Michel - Auber93 WE0:42
80VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:42
81DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:42
82BENNETT ElizabethIBCT0:42
83HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:42
84VANDER SANDE EliseLotto Soudal Ladies0:42
85RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:42
86WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:42
87ANDRES MichelleAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch0:42
88STERN FriederikeAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch0:42
89DANFORD GeorgiaAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch0:42
90VAN ROOIJEN SofieParkhotel Valkenburg0:42
91VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:42
92RIFFEL ChristaTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:42
93JOUNIER LucieArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:42
94PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:42
95OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:42
96FOUQUENET AmandineArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:42
97BAKKER MinkeBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport0:42
98IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:42
99SALAZAR Lizbeth YareliCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:42
100LANGLEY EmmaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:42
101ARMITAGE MeganIBCT0:42
102KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:47
103DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:54
104BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:56
105GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:56
106VAN TEESELING BenteMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team0:56
107HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:56
108VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg1:11
109VAN DER HULST AmberLiv Racing Xstra1:29
110KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo1:29
111VANHOVE MarithParkhotel Valkenburg1:29
112GOOSSENS MartheMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team1:31
113GRÖNDAHL AntoniaIBCT2:10
114VAN EYNDE FienIBCT2:10
115MCGOWAN AyeshaLiv Racing Xstra2:25
116MEISTROK SusanneProximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini2:42
117ABGRALL NoémieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime3:00
118BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra3:10
119AVOINE AlisonSt Michel - Auber93 WE3:16
120EICKHOF JulietMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team3:16
121GRIT IlseProximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini3:16
122PEETERS JinseProximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini3:16
123SZABÓ ZsófiaAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch3:16
124LAURANCE TyphaineArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:16
125AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:16
126FULLER HayleeIBCT3:16
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG FrancesStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime3:16
128RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team3:20
129DE ROECK NaomiBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport4:06
130JONGERIUS ClaudiaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport4:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

