Lorena Wiebes claims second Scheldeprijs victory
The Dutch sprinter backed up her win of 12 months ago, blasting clear on the chaotic run into Schoten.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) maintained her 100 percent record at Scheldeprijs, claiming a dominant win in the Belgian one-day classic.
The winner of last year’s inaugural race, Wiebes went into Wednesday’s race as the outright favorite and she delivered on that expectation. Despite a messy sprint that saw her lose her leadout, Wiebes powered clear of the rest for her fourth win of the year.
Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service), who won last week’s Dwars door Vlaanderen, continued her good run of form to take second place with Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) rounding out the podium.
“It’s always special to win and for the second year in a row it’s even more special, especially now as the team controlled the whole race, and to finish it off, it’s great,” Wiebes said at the finish.
2️⃣ in a row! 👏 @lorenawiebes wins the Scheldeprijs for the second consecutive time! She was faster than @consonni_chiara 🥈 and @BarbieriRachele 🥉 in the bunchsprint. #SP22 pic.twitter.com/qjheAYGjjx
— Scheldeprijs (@Scheldeprijs) April 6, 2022
How it happened
A tailwind made for a quick start to the race, which set out from Schoten under grey and cloudy skies. The conditions meant that it would be difficult for a breakaway to go clear, and with a sprint finish almost inevitable there were not too many teams eager to have a go.
It took over 30 kilometers for three riders to make it up the road for Megan Armitage (IBCT), Abi Smith (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), and Simone Boilard (ST Michel-Auber 93) to get away. In the end, it was a long day out at the front with the peloton not overly keen to catch them and they made it to the final 10km before being reeled back with Smith the last woman remaining at 5km to go.
With Smith mopped up, it was all about making it to the sprint, but the day would be over for some after a touch of wheels between Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) and a member of the Bingoal Casino squad sparked a big crash. The incident happened right near the front of the pack and a large portion of the peloton went down.
None of the main contenders were caught up and there was no letting up of the pace in the pack. Valcar Travel & Service led what was left of the peloton around the final corner, but it was Wiebes who launched her sprint first with about 250m to go.
The Dutch sprinter had lost the wheel of her leadout rider, Charlotte Kool, in the hustle and bustle of the finale, but she surfed wheels perfectly and had a clear sprint to the line.
Scheldeprijs vrouwen elite Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|3:21:56
|2
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|3
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|4
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|6
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|8
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|9
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|10
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|11
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|12
|DE CLERCQ Katrijn
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00
|13
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|14
|BRAAM Danique
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|0:00
|15
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|16
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|17
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|18
|NORBERT RIBEROLLE Marion
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|19
|FONSECA Barbara
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:00
|20
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|21
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:05
|22
|POMPANON Margot
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:05
|23
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|24
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|25
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:05
|26
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:08
|27
|MARTINS Maria
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:08
|28
|BETZ Svenja
|IBCT
|0:08
|29
|PATERNOSTER Letizia
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|30
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:10
|31
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:10
|32
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:10
|33
|KOLESAVA Anastasiya
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|0:10
|34
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:10
|35
|STOCKMAN Julie
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10
|36
|BOILARD Simone
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:10
|37
|LECHNER Corinna
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:10
|38
|DRUYTS Jessy
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10
|39
|LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|40
|SQUIBAN Maeva
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|0:10
|41
|MAES Sara
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10
|42
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:10
|43
|TRIAS Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:10
|44
|IVANCHENKO Alena
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:10
|45
|WASMUS Nienke
|Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
|0:10
|46
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10
|47
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|48
|BURI Fabienne
|Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:10
|49
|VAN NECK Melissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:10
|50
|COUZENS Millie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:10
|51
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|52
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:14
|53
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|54
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:15
|55
|BOS Leonie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:15
|56
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|57
|VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
|Plantur-Pura
|0:15
|58
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|59
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:15
|60
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:15
|61
|TACEY April
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:15
|62
|PERKINS Flora
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:15
|63
|COMMISSARIS Caren
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|0:20
|64
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:24
|65
|VAN DE PAAR Ines
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24
|66
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:24
|67
|CURINIER Léa
|Team DSM
|0:27
|68
|CLAUZEL Perrine
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:27
|69
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|0:27
|70
|DE BAAT Kim
|Plantur-Pura
|0:36
|71
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:42
|72
|BOUWMEESTER Sanne
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:42
|73
|WATERREUS Kylie
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:42
|74
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:42
|75
|DOCX Mieke
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:42
|76
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:42
|77
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:42
|78
|HOLMSGAARD Trine
|Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
|0:42
|79
|LE BAIL Elodie
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|0:42
|80
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:42
|81
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:42
|82
|BENNETT Elizabeth
|IBCT
|0:42
|83
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:42
|84
|VANDER SANDE Elise
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:42
|85
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:42
|86
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:42
|87
|ANDRES Michelle
|Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:42
|88
|STERN Friederike
|Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:42
|89
|DANFORD Georgia
|Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|0:42
|90
|VAN ROOIJEN Sofie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:42
|91
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:42
|92
|RIFFEL Christa
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:42
|93
|JOUNIER Lucie
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:42
|94
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|0:42
|95
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|96
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|0:42
|97
|BAKKER Minke
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|0:42
|98
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:42
|99
|SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:42
|100
|LANGLEY Emma
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:42
|101
|ARMITAGE Megan
|IBCT
|0:42
|102
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:47
|103
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|104
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:56
|105
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|106
|VAN TEESELING Bente
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:56
|107
|HONSINGER Clara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:56
|108
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:11
|109
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:29
|110
|KING Eluned
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:29
|111
|VANHOVE Marith
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:29
|112
|GOOSSENS Marthe
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|1:31
|113
|GRÖNDAHL Antonia
|IBCT
|2:10
|114
|VAN EYNDE Fien
|IBCT
|2:10
|115
|MCGOWAN Ayesha
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:25
|116
|MEISTROK Susanne
|Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
|2:42
|117
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|3:00
|118
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:10
|119
|AVOINE Alison
|St Michel - Auber93 WE
|3:16
|120
|EICKHOF Juliet
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|3:16
|121
|GRIT Ilse
|Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
|3:16
|122
|PEETERS Jinse
|Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini
|3:16
|123
|SZABÓ Zsófia
|Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
|3:16
|124
|LAURANCE Typhaine
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:16
|125
|AERNOUTS Amber
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|3:16
|126
|FULLER Haylee
|IBCT
|3:16
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
|3:16
|128
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|3:20
|129
|DE ROECK Naomi
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|4:06
|130
|JONGERIUS Claudia
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|4:06
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.