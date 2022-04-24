Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel takes stunning solo victory, saves Quick-Step spring
Hermans and Van Aert take second and third to make it an all-Belgian podium.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took an emphatic solo victory to claim his first monument at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
The Belgian launched a stinging attack on La Redoute with 30 kilometers to go, dropping the rest of the pack. Even with his slow down in the final meters to savor his win, Evenepoel crossed the line some 48 seconds ahead of the chasers.
It would be an all-Belgian podium with Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) taking second in the sprint from the chase group while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came across the line for third.
Evenepoel made his race-winning move on the upper slopes of the Côte de la Redoute after his team had shut down a number of dangerous moves. Nobody could follow his brutal acceleration over the top of the climb and he wouldn’t be seen again.
🏆 🇧🇪@EvenepoelRemco remporte #LBL !
🏆🇧🇪 @EvenepoelRemco wins #LBL! pic.twitter.com/0sWuhXc3bl
— Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) April 24, 2022
After catching and passing several members of the original breakaway, Evenepoel went it alone over the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. His advantage dropped to as little as 18 seconds at one point but a powerful ride and disunity in the chase group saw him gain close to a minute by the end.
Van Aert led the sprint from the chase behind, but he didn’t have the legs to take it all the way to the line and was passed by Hermans for second place.
“It was amazing. It was really hard and with the headwind it was really difficult to keep pushing but I knew that everybody had been suffering the whole day. It was quite a hard day and a long day as well. I think today was maybe my best day on the bike, maybe ever. It was the perfect day to have the best day on the bike,” Evenepoel said.
“I have been suffering mentally and physically for the last year and a half. Finally this year I feel that everything is going well and everything is getting stable and I’m getting to the best Remco as well. I’ve been showing the best Remco since turning pro so I’m really happy and proud to win this race.
More to come…
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:12:38
|2
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:48
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:48
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:48
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:48
|9
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:48
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:48
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:48
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|13
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:48
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|15
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:36
|16
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:36
|17
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:30
|18
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:30
|20
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|21
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|2:30
|22
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:30
|23
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:30
|24
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30
|25
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|2:30
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:30
|28
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:30
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|30
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:30
|31
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30
|32
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|33
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:34
|34
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:34
|35
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|4:34
|36
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|5:03
|37
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:03
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:03
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:03
|40
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:03
|41
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:03
|42
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:03
|43
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:03
|44
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:03
|45
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:35
|46
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:35
|47
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:35
|48
|WIRTGEN Luc
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|7:35
|49
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|7:35
|50
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:35
|51
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:35
|52
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|7:35
|53
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:35
|54
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:35
|55
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:35
|56
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|7:35
|57
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:35
|58
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:35
|59
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:35
|60
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:58
|61
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:58
|62
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:58
|63
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:58
|64
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:58
|65
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:58
|66
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:58
|67
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:58
|68
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|7:58
|69
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:58
|70
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:58
|71
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:58
|72
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:58
|73
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|7:58
|74
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:05
|75
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|8:05
|76
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:06
|77
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:55
|78
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:55
|79
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|10:55
|80
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:55
|81
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|10:55
|82
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:45
|83
|PAASSCHENS Mathijs
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|13:45
|84
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:45
|85
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:45
|86
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|13:45
|87
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|13:45
|88
|SÁNCHEZ Eugenio
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:45
|89
|PAQUOT Tom
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|13:45
|90
|APERS Ruben
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13:45
|91
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:45
|92
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:45
|93
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:45
|94
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:45
|95
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:45
|96
|MOLLY Kenny
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|13:45
|97
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:45
|98
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:45
|99
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:45
|100
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:45
|101
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:45
|102
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:45
|103
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:45
|104
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|13:45
|105
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:15
|106
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:17
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.