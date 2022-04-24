Become a Member

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel takes stunning solo victory, saves Quick-Step spring

Hermans and Van Aert take second and third to make it an all-Belgian podium.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took an emphatic solo victory to claim his first monument at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Belgian launched a stinging attack on La Redoute with 30 kilometers to go, dropping the rest of the pack. Even with his slow down in the final meters to savor his win, Evenepoel crossed the line some 48 seconds ahead of the chasers.

It would be an all-Belgian podium with Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) taking second in the sprint from the chase group while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came across the line for third.

Evenepoel made his race-winning move on the upper slopes of the Côte de la Redoute after his team had shut down a number of dangerous moves. Nobody could follow his brutal acceleration over the top of the climb and he wouldn’t be seen again.

After catching and passing several members of the original breakaway, Evenepoel went it alone over the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. His advantage dropped to as little as 18 seconds at one point but a powerful ride and disunity in the chase group saw him gain close to a minute by the end.

Van Aert led the sprint from the chase behind, but he didn’t have the legs to take it all the way to the line and was passed by Hermans for second place.

“It was amazing. It was really hard and with the headwind it was really difficult to keep pushing but I knew that everybody had been suffering the whole day. It was quite a hard day and a long day as well. I think today was maybe my best day on the bike, maybe ever. It was the perfect day to have the best day on the bike,” Evenepoel said.

“I have been suffering mentally and physically for the last year and a half. Finally this year I feel that everything is going well and everything is getting stable and I’m getting to the best Remco as well. I’ve been showing the best Remco since turning pro so I’m really happy and proud to win this race.

More to come…

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:12:38
2HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:48
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:48
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:48
5HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:48
6TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:48
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:48
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:48
9HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:48
10WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:48
11HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:48
12MAS EnricMovistar Team0:48
13FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:48
14VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:52
15BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:36
16ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:36
17STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix2:30
18MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:30
19MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:30
20PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ2:30
21VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2:30
22ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:30
23VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:30
24COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:30
25KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM2:30
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30
27IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:30
28GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:30
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:30
30NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:30
31MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:30
32OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma2:30
33MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:34
34MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:34
35GESCHKE SimonCofidis4:34
36OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies5:03
37MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious5:03
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:03
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:03
40PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:03
41CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5:03
42LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious5:03
43THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers5:03
44SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates5:03
45SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:35
46GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:35
47SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix7:35
48WIRTGEN LucBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB7:35
49FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies7:35
50BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:35
51DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic7:35
52DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies7:35
53HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech7:35
54DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team7:35
55KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma7:35
56ROCHAS RémyCofidis7:35
57POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7:35
58JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:35
59GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ7:35
60ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ7:58
61DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix7:58
62CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team7:58
63MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma7:58
64BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo7:58
65GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic7:58
66SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo7:58
67ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:58
68HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal7:58
69BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost7:58
70IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:58
71ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic7:58
72LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team7:58
73MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:58
74DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech8:05
75VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8:05
76VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:06
77ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe10:55
78BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe10:55
79VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal10:55
80SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious10:55
81PEREZ AnthonyCofidis10:55
82MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:45
83PAASSCHENS MathijsBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB13:45
84VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix13:45
85BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:45
86WELLENS TimLotto Soudal13:45
87VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM13:45
88SÁNCHEZ EugenioEquipo Kern Pharma13:45
89PAQUOT TomBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB13:45
90APERS RubenSport Vlaanderen - Baloise13:45
91GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo13:45
92VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team13:45
93CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo13:45
94PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:45
95LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ13:45
96MOLLY KennyBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB13:45
97TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo13:45
98DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team13:45
99SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:45
100KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers13:45
101DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers13:45
102RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma13:45
103PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers13:45
104DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM13:45
105GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma15:15
106LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic15:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

