Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel takes stunning solo victory, saves Quick-Step spring

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took an emphatic solo victory to claim his first monument at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Belgian launched a stinging attack on La Redoute with 30 kilometers to go, dropping the rest of the pack. Even with his slow down in the final meters to savor his win, Evenepoel crossed the line some 48 seconds ahead of the chasers.

It would be an all-Belgian podium with Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) taking second in the sprint from the chase group while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came across the line for third.

Evenepoel made his race-winning move on the upper slopes of the Côte de la Redoute after his team had shut down a number of dangerous moves. Nobody could follow his brutal acceleration over the top of the climb and he wouldn’t be seen again.

After catching and passing several members of the original breakaway, Evenepoel went it alone over the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. His advantage dropped to as little as 18 seconds at one point but a powerful ride and disunity in the chase group saw him gain close to a minute by the end.

Van Aert led the sprint from the chase behind, but he didn’t have the legs to take it all the way to the line and was passed by Hermans for second place.

“It was amazing. It was really hard and with the headwind it was really difficult to keep pushing but I knew that everybody had been suffering the whole day. It was quite a hard day and a long day as well. I think today was maybe my best day on the bike, maybe ever. It was the perfect day to have the best day on the bike,” Evenepoel said.

“I have been suffering mentally and physically for the last year and a half. Finally this year I feel that everything is going well and everything is getting stable and I’m getting to the best Remco as well. I’ve been showing the best Remco since turning pro so I’m really happy and proud to win this race.

More to come…