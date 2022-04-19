Last man to the velodrome: Bas Tietema lives through ‘hell’ to finish Paris-Roubaix

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

They say Paris-Roubaix is a race where it’s a feat just to finish.

The adage couldn’t be truer for Bas Tietema, the last rider to make it to the velodrome Sunday.

The YouTuber-turned-Bingoal Pauwels Sauces pro rolled to the historic track more than one hour down on race-winner Dylan van Baarle, and more than thirty minutes after the time cut.

He’d spent the last 95km of his senior debut at “Hell of the North” off the back and dangerously close to the “broom wagon” in what became a solo pursuit across the pavé.

“It was so hard,” Tietema told Sporza after tearfully rolling to a halt in the Roubaix track. “In the beginning, it went so fast because Ineos was making the race. I was in a group, but they gave up. But that was the last thing I wanted to do.”

Tietema made his name with his popular “Tour de Tietema” YouTube channel after a promising junior racing career. When the Dutchman was snapped up by the Bingoal squad this summer, Paris-Roubaix was top of his agenda.

“The Hell of the North” found a place in his heart after he finished third in the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs in 2014, and eight years later, Tietema was intent on making it to the velodrome, no matter how long it took.

“There were guys around me getting off, but I wanted to ride as long as possible and not swing the bike on top of the car and ride to Roubaix,” he said in a separate interview with Wielerflits.

Tietema spent the final 70km dangling dangerously close to the sweeper “broom-wagon” vehicle but was spurred on by the cobbles-loving crowd.

“On the way, I had to stop once for a train that comes by, that was another three minutes away. But there were still plenty of people standing to help me,” he said. “I got water and drink from police officers and people on the side. At some point I got myself through it. I never thought about getting off, but it really was the ‘Hell of the North.’”

Van Baarle would have taken the flowers, done the press conferences, and had his first post-race beer by the time an emotional Tietema rolled into the velodrome while barriers were being dissembled and the last boozed-up crowds were filtering away.

“If you’ve been riding alone for so long, you also have time to think about things,” he said. “That came together as I rode in, up the velodrome. I find it difficult to talk about emotions now … I don’t normally have that. But if it’s there when crossing the finish line, then that’s sincere.”

The one consolation?

Tietema had the iconic showers all to himself, and the water was still warm.