Classics

Larry Warbasse to miss Tour de Romandie after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

US rider at Ag2r-Citroên to miss planned start at Swiss stage race after painful injury.

Larry Warbasse will miss a planned start in the Tour de Romandie after crashing heavily in a high-speed crash in Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Ag2r-Citroên rider was caught up with several riders who crashed with just under 60km that also involved world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Team officials confirmed that Warbasse was among team riders involved in the spill.

“Victims of the collective crash at KM 194 in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Dorian Godon and Larry Warbasse were forced to retire,” a press statement read. “Dorian Godon suffers from a fractured left collarbone which will require surgery and a fractured right wrist.

“Larry Warbasse suffers from testicular lesions with hematoma. He is won’t participate to Tour de Romandie.”

Here is the official medical report from Sunday’s men’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

