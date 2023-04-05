Jumbo-Visma, DSM expected to use tire pressure regulators for cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma will bring tire pressure regulating technology to Paris-Roubaix this weekend.

VeloNews understands defending champion Dylan van Baarle will be one of a number of Jumbo-Visma’s male riders to use the Gravaa KAPS system for the 55km of pavé on tap at “The Hell of the North” this weekend.

It is understood perennial monument-hunter Wout van Aert and the Jumbo-Visma women’s team will not use the KAPS tech that allows tire pressure to be adjusted while riding.

Jumbo-Visma first trialed the Gravaa system last week when Edoardo Affini played test-subject at Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

Team number-crunchers and coaches saw positive feedback from the Italian stallion and his power data to the extent that a wider Roubaix rollout will be confirmed by team officials Thursday.

Jumbo-Visma co-captain Van Baarle is said to have been training on the system ahead of his Roubaix title defense Sunday.

Team DSM also confirmed it will also use a pressure-adjusting system at Roubaix. The squad of former Roubaix champion John Degenkolb will use the Scope Atmoz wheelset and its air reservoir-based tubeless setup.

DSM first toyed with using Atmoz ahead of last year’s race before opting out for fear of making such a radical shift for a race as brutal as “The Hell of the North.”

The team confirmed Wednesday it will now be using the Atmoz both in Roubaix and whenever “they see it advantageous” in the future.

‘ – ✨ A system designed to inflate and deflate tyres during competition. After rigorous testing in training and racing, we can’t wait to ride it @parisroubaix on Sunday! #KeepChallenging #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/o3ZJuk5HLJ — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) April 5, 2023

Gravaa’s KAPS (“kinetic air pressure system”) allows tire pressure to be tweaked on the fly via a pump in the hub that is controlled via a Bluetooth unit on the handlebar.

In theory, it will allow Jumbo-Visma’s racers to run regular tire pressures through the fast tarmac of Roubaix’s opening 100km before softening their setups for better control and comfort over the stones.

Until now, riders have used recon rides to either dial a mid-point pressure or go all-in with rubber as soft as 3 or 4 bar.

“Considering the complete Paris-Roubaix course, our KAPS technology can give a power advantage of about 20W overall, and a peak power advantage of about 60W, by simply adjusting the tire pressure to the surface while riding,” Gravaa recently claimed.

Both the Gravaa KAPS and Scope Atmoz have been approved by the UCI.

The next hurdles these new systems face are the cobblestones of the Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Carrefour de l’Arbre.