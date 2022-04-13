Julian Alaphilippe caught in crash sparked by own team car at Brabantse Pijl

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Julian Alaphilippe was caught up in a crash that was sparked by his own team car at Brabanste Pijl.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl car was following an Ineos Grenadiers vehicle as it tried to move past a group of about 25 riders as it passed the finish line to begin the final lap, around a minute down on a leading group of seven.

While the Ineos Grenadiers car was able to squeeze through without any issue, the group of riders began to fan out over the road while the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl car was still trying to move past.

Just as the riders came across the finish line, Cofidis rider Bryan Coquard moved out to his left, catching his rear wheel on the side of the car.

Coquard managed to stay up but collided with another rider, which caused several in the group, including Alaphilippe, to come down. Meanwhile, some others fell behind the group as they slipped under breaking.

Alaphilippe’s teammate Dries Devenyns was also caught up in the incident, as was American rider Larry Warbasse.

Alaphilippe was seen lying on the ground for some time, clutching his left elbow. He was attended to by race officials before he was provided with another bike and continued racing.

🇧🇪 #BP22 Así fue el momento en el que el coche de Quick-Step atropella a un ciclista del Cofidis, provocando también la caída del campeón mundial Julian Alaphilippe. pic.twitter.com/1GDyPcIE7r — Ciclismo Internacional (@CiclismoInter) April 13, 2022