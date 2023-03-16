Is it America’s Breakout Year on the UCI World Tour?

A new generation of American riders is coming of age, and they show every indication of having a breakthrough year as the Spring Classics get under way. What’s driving the excitement? Consider this: Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) opened the year with a win on Stage 3 of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. Nielson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost) followed with an overall victory in the five-day Etoile de Bessèges – Tour du Gard stage race. Soon after, Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) claimed the first General Classification victory of his career in a UCI World Tour stage race, winning the 2023 Tour of Oman. Ready to follow them and other homegrown cyclists competing at the top level of the sport? Here’s who to watch and how to watch them.

How to Watch

American Men to Watch in the UCI World Tour

Matteo Jorgenson

Now in his fourth season with the Movistar team, the 23-year-old from Boise, Idaho, has developed into a General Classification threat for weeklong stage races. In longer Grand Tours, he has proven his prowess for long breakaways. Although he didn’t claim a stage victory in the 2022 Tour de France, he helped three breakaways successfully finish ahead of the peloton. This year, he opened his account with a stage win and overall victory at the 2023 Tour of Oman, and is embarking on a Spring Classics campaign followed by the Tour de France.

E3 Saxo Classic, March 24

Nielson Powless

At 26 years old, EF Education-Easypost rider Nielson Powless is coming into what are generally perceived as the most productive years of a professional cyclist’s career. He’s off to a strong start with two wins already in 2023, the first a solo win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille, and then his General Classification victory in the Etoile de Bessèges. Following his participation in the Paris-Nice stage race in early March, he will start his Spring Classics campaign with Milan-San Remo on March 18. Look for him to be a big factor in EF Education-Easypost’s Grand Tour strategy for 2023 and beyond.

Milan-San Remo, March 18

Quinn Simmons

Durango, Colorado, native Quinn Simmons started his fourth season with Trek-Segafredo with a stage win at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. Despite winning the mountains classification jerseys at the 2022 Tour de Suisse and Tirreno-Adriatico, the 21-year-old is considered an aggressive all-around rider, a true ‘rouleur,’ who excels on punchy climbs, in breakaways, and opportunist finishes. Simmons is a rider to watch in the Spring Classics, including Strade Bianche, where he finished 7th in 2022.

E3 Saxo Classic, March 24

Brandon McNulty

An up-and-coming talent on a team of superstars, 24-year-old Brandon McNulty has been learning what it takes to win cycling’s biggest races as a domestique for two-time Tour de France Champion Tadej Pogačar. UAE Team Emirates, already one of the strongest teams in the UCI World Tour, brought on Jay Vine and Adam Yates for 2023, which opens up opportunities for McNulty to grow into new support and leadership roles within the team. The Phoenix, Arizona, native could well become a superstar in his own right.

E3 Saxo Classic, March 24

Sepp Kuss

A critical climbing domestique for 2022 Tour de France Champion Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss is building his season with Jumbo-Visma with a clear goal: be at his best for the 2023 Tour de France. Unlike several of his compatriots, the Colorado-raised Kuss will forgo the Spring Classics in favor of using the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of Romandie, and Tour de Suisse stage races as pre-Tour tune up events.

Volta a Catalunya (March 20-26), Tour of Romandie (April 25-30)

American Women to Watch in the UCI World Tour

The U.S. men aren't the only ones to watch. America's female cyclists are also set to have a banner season. Check some of the standout riders below, and catch the best of women's races on GCN+. Some classics coming up: the Trofeo Binda (March 19), Brugge De Panne (March 23), Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift (April 8), Flèche Wallonne Femmes (April 19), and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (April 23).

Coryn Labecki in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Veronica Ewers

The top-ranked American rider in the UCI Women’s World Tour standings (as of March 1, 2023), Veronica Ewers rose to prominence during her first full season as a professional cyclist in 2022. She announced herself as a force to be reckoned with through a top 10 finish in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, podium finishes in the Giro dell’Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine Women, and a 5th place overall in the Tour de Romandie. Ewers, from Moscow, Idaho, rides for EF Education-Tibco-SVB.

Flèche Wallonne Femmes (April 19), Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (April 23)

Krista Doebel-Hicock

In 2022, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s Krista Doebel-Hicock dominated the Tour Fèminin International des Pyrénées. The Californian won the team time trial with her teammates, plus two individual stages, and the general, points, and mountains classifications. She started her 2023 season by finishing 5th place in the General Classification at the Santos Tour Down Under.

Flèche Wallonne Femmes (April 19), Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (April 23)

Coryn Labecki

One of the fastest sprinters in the Women’s World Tour peloton, Coryn Labecki is a rider to watch in the Spring Classics and stages races in 2023. The Team Jumbo-Visma Women rider suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in the Simac Ladies Tour in September. But after a strong winter of training, the Garden Grove, California, native opened her 2023 campaign with a 3rd place finish in Stage 1 of Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines.

Chloe Dygert

Following two years beset by injuries, illness, surgeries, rehabilitation, and setbacks, 10-time World Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Chloe Dygert is healthy and poised for a return to the top of the sport. In 2022, the Canyon//SRAM Racing rider underwent successful scar revision surgery to repair damage from a horrific crash at the 2020 Time Trial World Championships. At the end of the year, she also had a catheter ablation procedure to treat supraventricular tachycardia. The Indiana native intends to race a mixed program of road and track competitions in 2023, with goals centered on winning at the World Championships and qualifying for the 2024 US Olympic Team.

