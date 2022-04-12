How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022 on TV, online, and streaming

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femme is set for Saturday, April 16, and the men’s Paris-Roubaix is slated for Sunday, April 17.

It has been just six months since the previous edition, but the peloton is set to take to the cobbles again at the iconic monument.

While the 2021 race was delayed from April until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 race only saw a one-week calendar slip to respect the French national elections.

ASO, the same organization which owns the Tour de France and which owns Paris-Roubaix, and local entities have been busy over the past several months manicuring sections of road and pavé on the route to ensure an exciting race that is also not unduly dangerous for the racers.

The “Hell of the North” will not see repeat victories from the last time it was raced. Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) is on maternity leave, and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is still undergoing medical observation after he was fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator (ICD). So, get ready for new — or different repeat — winners at this most famous cobbled monument.

The women’s race Saturday — 17 sectors of cobbles across 124.7km — is wide open for the likes of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), world champion Elisa Balsamo and teammate Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo), Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team), Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).

On Sunday, the men’s race will travel 257km, and take on 30 sectors of pavé. Expect to see Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) at the front, while the “Wolfpack” of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl will be staking Kasper Asgreen as a favorite. Ineos-Grenadiers will race Tom Pidcock, Dylan van Baarle, Ben Turner, Magnus Sheffield, and newly crowned Amstel Gold champion Michał Kwiatkowski, while Trek-Segafredo will bet on former world champion Mads Pedersen. And they will have to counter moves by Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), recent Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious), and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

It remains to be seen if Wout van Aert will have made sufficient progress in recovering from COVID-19 to be able to take the state.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022 in the United States

Paris-Roubaix is one of the few races televised on Peacock (NBC subscription service). Coverage of the men’s race will begin at 5:20 a.m. EST. Viewers in the United States can also watch via the Peacock website. A replay of the previous day’s women’s race broadcast will begin at 6:25 a.m. EST on the same morning as the men’s race live coverage.

In Canada, FloBikes subscribers can tune in to watch the race on a web browser, or mobile app beginning at 5:20 a.m. EST.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022 in Europe

In Europe, Eurosport+ will be live broadcasting Paris-Roubaix. The race can also be viewed on GCN+, and Discovery+.

Coverage on Eurosport is scheduled to begin at 12:15 CET on Saturday for the women, and from 09:30 on Sunday for the men.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022 in Australia

SBS On Demand — which you can watch on a mobile app, stream with a Fire TV stick, or through Apple TV — will provide free race coverage beginning 18:20 AEST on Sunday, April 18. Coverage of the women’s race is scheduled to begin at 20:25 AEST.