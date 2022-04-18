How to watch La Flèche Wallonne online, streaming, and on TV

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Falling mid-week, between the monuments Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022, is the Belgian classic La Flèche Wallonne slated for Wednesday, April 20.

La Flèche Wallonne is normally held mid-week, between Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but the pro calendar had to slide the “Hell of the North” by a week to accommodate the French National elections.

While not monument-length, the 200km classic will take on the revered Mur de Huy three times, with the final ascent likely to decide the winner.

In the modern era of cycling, both La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege have been won in the same week by Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde (2006, 2015, and 2017), Davide Rebellin (2004), and Philippe Gilbert (2011). Valverde is the most prolific winner of this race, and holds the tally at five (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017).

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is the defending champion from 2021, and has also won it in 2018 and 2019.

On the women’s side, the race has been on the calendar since 1998. The now-retired Anna van der Breggen dominated the event for a seven-year block since 2015. However, this year will see a new winner, and Van der Breggen possibly in the SD Worx team car as a sport director.

How to watch the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne in the United States

La Flèche Wallone is owned by A.S.O. — which also owns the Tour de France, Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, and others — and as such, has an exclusive broadcast partnership with NBC.

Peacock subscribers can watch the “Walloon Arrow” streamed through a smart TV, through the website, or the Peacock mobile app beginning at 4:10 a.m. for the women’s race, and starting at 6:00 a.m. for the men’s race.

How to watch the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne in Europe

La Flèche Wallonne men’s race coverage in Europe will be live broadcast via Eurosport, through the player or website, beginning at 10:05 a.m. CET.

GCN+ is also live streaming both races beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

How to watch the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne in Australia

Australian cycling fans can watch the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne via SBS online. Coverage of the women’s race begins at 19:00 AEDT for SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.

The SBS broadcast of the men’s race is scheduled to begin at 22:00 AEDT on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.