Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

Greg Van Avermaet sports denim-inspired shorts at Strade Bianche

The Ag2r-Citroën team donned a retro look for its racing bibs for Saturday's big race on the white roads of Tuscany.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Riders on the Ag2r-Citroën team are donning denim-inspired shorts at Strade Bianche on Saturday.

Greg Van Avermaet and others on the French-backed team rocked up to the sign-in Saturday morning wearing the new-look racing bibs.

“For the exciting and heroic race like Strade Bianche, our sponsor designed a spectacular denim shorts,” said Ag2r racer Andrea Vendrame. “You like it?”

The team’s clothing sponsor Rosti created the throwback look for the Italian classic.

The Italian-based family-run clothing brand unveiled the denim-inspired racing bib in time for Strade Bianche.

Claudio Chiappucci leads up the Col d’Aubisque in the 1991 Tour de France. (Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The shorts were a throwback to the 1980s, when the Carrerra jeans company sponsored an Italian racing team from 1985 to 1996. The team often wore riding bibs with a denim look.

There were no immediate details about the materials used in the Rosti version unrolled Saturday, but the bibs were the center of attention in the sign-in ceremony in Siena ahead of the men’s race.

The team lines up as podium outsiders Saturday, with Van Avermaet, Vendrame, and Nans Peters, a winner at Trofeo Laigueglia on Wednesday, as contenders.

Ag2r-Citroën donned denim-inspired shorts for Strade Bianche. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story