Greg Van Avermaet sports denim-inspired shorts at Strade Bianche

Riders on the Ag2r-Citroën team are donning denim-inspired shorts at Strade Bianche on Saturday.

Greg Van Avermaet and others on the French-backed team rocked up to the sign-in Saturday morning wearing the new-look racing bibs.

“For the exciting and heroic race like Strade Bianche, our sponsor designed a spectacular denim shorts,” said Ag2r racer Andrea Vendrame. “You like it?”

The team’s clothing sponsor Rosti created the throwback look for the Italian classic.

The Italian-based family-run clothing brand unveiled the denim-inspired racing bib in time for Strade Bianche.

Claudio Chiappucci leads up the Col d’Aubisque in the 1991 Tour de France. (Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The shorts were a throwback to the 1980s, when the Carrerra jeans company sponsored an Italian racing team from 1985 to 1996. The team often wore riding bibs with a denim look.

There were no immediate details about the materials used in the Rosti version unrolled Saturday, but the bibs were the center of attention in the sign-in ceremony in Siena ahead of the men’s race.

The team lines up as podium outsiders Saturday, with Van Avermaet, Vendrame, and Nans Peters, a winner at Trofeo Laigueglia on Wednesday, as contenders.