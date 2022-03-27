Gent-Wevelgem: What Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert, Matej Mohorič and others said at the start

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

YPRES, Belgium (VN) —The cobbled classics keep coming thick and fast, with Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem next on the menu for the men’s and women’s peloton.

Tracking through exposed windswept plains, cobblestone sectors, steep climbs and gravel roads, the course has something for everyone.

At a marathon 249km for the men and 159km for the women, Gent-Wevelgem is one of the toughest days in the spring and a perfect tune-up for next weekend’s Tour of Flanders.

A typically grey, breezy Flandrien morning greeted the peloton in Ypres and suggested echelons could be on the cards should the wind gust harder up near the coast. It could make for a corn-popping feast of classics carnage.

VeloNews’ Sadhbh O’Shea was at the start line. Here’s what some of the top favorites said:

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

[The stomach illnesses] hit me quite badly before Strade and it took me a long time to recover. I thought I was OK going into San Remo but obviously I wasn’t, with extra sugars and pressure on the stomach. I think there’s no magic to work in fixing it, but I think it should be ok. I was going very well before San Remo, and so I was a bit surprised and disappointed afterward.

Today is just about having fun, enjoying the race and getting stuck in and finishing with a good feeling. I feel like I’m pretty under-raced, so getting another race is ideal.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious)

I think the condition is good, of course Jumbo-Visma seems a bit further ahead, on a higher level, but I think it’s not impossible to try and beat them, next week in Flanders but also today. It’s a more open race today because there’s less hills, but we’ll see how it goes. I think we still need a hard race to drop the sprinters.

I don’t know if there’s enough wind for splits but once we hit the hills and gravel I expect it will be a hard race. We will see if the sprinters can get back on in the last 30km.

The conditions are perfect or racing. Maybe I wouldn’t mind a little bit more wind, we’ll see if it’s enough to split it.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates)

We start from today to see how it can be for the next races, we’re more looking forward to the next ones. I’m curious to see how I will be today and from today, tomorrow, we’ll see.

Pogačar will join next week [at Tour of Flanders]. He has been competitive everywhere so I wouldn’t expect anything else next week. I expect Pogačar to be good, as always. Can he win? I don’t know. It will be fascinating to see something he cannot win.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

“There’s not a lot of wind, but that’s not necessary for something to happen in De Moeren. The hill zone is also a lot heavier than a couple of years ago. We’re a team that wants to make the race hard today.” (via race organizers – ed.)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

“I didn’t have a good day on Friday. I’m hoping for a sprint in a smaller group today. That suits me.” (via race organizers – ed.)