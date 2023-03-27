Gent-Wevelgem: Marlen Reusser latest in SD Worx multi-card options

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Marlen Reusser wasn’t sure of her form ahead of Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem, but it didn’t take long to show she was on fire on a cold, wet Sunday in Belgium.

The Swiss star on SD Worx opened up a big gap, and she didn’t wait around to see who could make it close.

The Swiss all-rounder powered over the Kemmelberg and turned on her trademark time trial engine to power home alone to victory.

“It wasn’t really planned that I would attack when I did. In fact, I did not attack, I just upped the pace. I immediately got a gap and I just kept going,” she said. “It’s a big win for me. I think it’s the coldest race I’ve ever done.”

Reusser surged clear with about 45km to go, and even a late-race wrong-way detour couldn’t stop her.

“Sometimes things happen. With this team we can create so many nice scenarios, and we have so many cards to play,” she said. “Today it was my card.”

Sunday’s victory at the Belgian classic is her first win in 2023, and her winning performance reconfirms that SD Worx packs many cards to play coming into the busy spring period.

“At the meeting, I said I am not sure about my form because I just came down from altitude on Wednesday,” she said. “I think it was not too bad. Things can always go better, but you must be happy with what you have. This win shows the team is ready.”

“This team 👍🏼” What a majestic solo by this power lady. First scenes after Marlen Reusser’s solo victory in @GentWevelgem. #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/wlLZRrBzXu — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) March 26, 2023

The 31-year-old avoided some high-profile crashes that marked the race. A big pileup took down half the peloton at one point, but SD Worx was massing at the front.

“I thought today we would sprint with Lorena [Wiebes],” she said. “Today was the coldest race I’ve ever done on the bike. There were so many crashes today, and the big one made a big selection. This changed the dynamics. I would not stay away today with 45km if that did not happen.”

Ready for Flanders

Reusser delivered another major win this spring for SD Worx. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

And what about that wrong turn?

She steered off-course in the closing kilometers, but managed to quickly find her groove and drive it to the line.

“I don’t know what happened. I went straight when I should have gone right, but I turned, and I was not happy,” she said. “I was not so confident about my gap. My legs are going too slowly and I know everyone behind was driving up the pace. I was not confident that I would make it.”

The victory is the seventh on 2023 for SD Worx in what’s a haul that includes all top-level races.

The team’s already won Danilith Nokere Koerse, Miron Ronde van Drenthe, Strade Bianche Donne, Omloop van het Hageland, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Sunday’s win confirms SD Worx will have many multiple options at Dwars door Vlaanderen, Ronde van Vlaanderen, and Paris-Roubaix, though Reusser confirmed she won’t be racing at Roubaix.

The arrival of Dutch sprinter ace Lorena Wiebes, who’s already won three times this season, makes the team even more dangerous.

“I think SD Worx is pretty strong,” she said. “Lorena gives us a new card to play, and I think she is happy to have more freedom to really race.

“We can try something in the front when she is in the race, so for our team, this is super good.”