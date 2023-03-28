Tour of Flanders ticker: Pogačar says ‘I’m ready,’ Team DSM taps Vermaerke , Jastrab

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar headlines UAE Team Emirates in his return to the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Pogačar lit up Flanders last year in a spectacular debut, and after a strong ride at E3 Saxo Classic, he will race with ambitions for the win.

“Last week in E3 we had a great race and a good battle between the rivals and I’m looking forward to doing it all again on Sunday,” Pogačar said Tuesday.

“My first experience in Flanders last year was something I’ll never forget, the energy of the race and the passion for cycling in Belgium is something special,” he said. “I feel I’m ready and the team is ready, so we’ll give the Ronde our best shot.”

UAE Team Emirates for Tour of Flanders

Sjoerd Bax (Ned)

Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

Tadej Pogačar (Slo)

Rui Oliveira (Por)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Matteo Trentin (Ita)

Tim Wellens (Bel)

Team DSM confirms squads with Jastrab, Vermaerke

American rider Megan Jastrab will race Sunday after finishing second for her first major WorldTour podium at Gent-Wevelgem. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team DSM finalized its rosters for the men’s and women’s teams at Tour of Flanders.

Megan Jastrab, second at Gent-Wevelgem, headlines along with Georgi Pfeiffer, while John Degenkolb and Patrick Bevin lead the men’s team. Kevin Vermaerke is also slated to race.

“We know the course and it should have no secrets. Pfeiffer is our finisher and we’ll do everything to bring her towards the final in the best possible position,” said sport director Kelvin Dekker. “On the other hand, we’ll race how we have been racing all year: with an attacking mindset. We are excited and ready.”

Women’s team for Flanders:

Pfeiffer Georgi (GBR)

Daniek Hengeveld (NED)

Megan Jastrab (USA)

Franziska Koch (GER)

Juliette Labous (FRA)

Elise Uijen (NED)

The men’s team will be hoping to have numbers deep into the final, and hopes someone has the legs to follow the big attacks.

“The big early season finale that’s bigger than Christmas in Belgium. At 273 kilometers, the longest of all the cobbles classics and arguably one of the toughest parcours on the calendar we can anticipate an action-packed race and a big fight into the key sectors,” said Phil West.

“As a team, we want to continue to work hard as a block and come later in the race with numbers,” he said. “Oude Kwaremont is normally a turning point in the race and so the goal will be to present in the front there and after that we take our chances and race positively and go in for the fight that De Ronde always delivers.”

Team DSM men’s roster

Patrick Bevin (NZL)

John Degenkolb (GER)

Alex Edmondson (AUS)

Nils Eekhoff (NED)

Leon Heinschke (GER)

Tim Naberman (NED)

Kevin Vermaerke (USA)