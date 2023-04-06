Every US rider to race Paris-Roubaix: Pavé and the pioneers, Part 1

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Paris-Roubaix is known by many names, and the iconic and brutal cobblestones of northern France fill the pages of cycling history.

The one-day rumble across the unforgiving pavé of the rural farm roads is unique in cycling. The race is one of the oldest and prestigious in men’s racing, and since its premier in 2021, the Paris-Roubaix Femmes is right at the top of any rider’s wish-list.

Across the decades, 48 U.S. men and 11 U.S. women have started the “Hell of the North.” Saturday and Sunday will see a few more debutants added to the list.

For U.S. riders, the race is at once a dream and an albatross — no U.S. rider has yet to win.

George Hincapie with second in 2005 is the best U.S. result and the only U.S. podium in the race’s century-plus history. Leah Thomas with 12th in 2021 is the best by a U.S. woman so far.

In a three-part series, VeloNews dives into the history books to look back at every U.S. rider to start Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

In part 1, we look at the first wave of riders who busted onto the European scene, the birth of the 7-Eleven and Motorola teams, and their first experiences with the “Hell of the North.”

Riders are listed in chronological order of their first start:

Every US rider to race Paris-Roubaix: The Pioneers

Boyer and Lemond, shown here at the 1986 Coors Classic, were the first Americans to race Paris-Roubaix. (Photo: David Madison/Getty Images)

Jonathan Boyer — 2 starts (1982, 18th; 1987, OTL): Like many American cycling milestones in Europe, Boyer was often the first. He was the first U.S. rider to land a European contract in the modern era, and the first American to finish the Tour de France. After working in Rwanda and facing criminal charges in the U.S., Boyer currently resides in Wyoming.

Greg Lemond — 4 starts (1985, 4th; 1986, 30th; 1991, 55th; 1992, 9th): Who says grand tour riders cannot perform well at Roubaix? The pioneering U.S. legend raced four times across the pavé, and finished fourth in his first start in 1985. After returning from a hunting accident that nearly killed him, he raced Roubaix again in 1991 and 1992. His 1986 fourth place was the best by a U.S. male until Hincapie’s podium more than a decade later.

An iconic image of Lemond after Paris-Roubaix. (Photo: NUTAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Bob Roll — 5 starts (1986, 55th; 1987, OTL; 1988, 25th; 1989, 37th, 1990, 61st): The first of the 7-Eleven generation to start the “Hell of the North,” Roll raced Roubaix five times, with his best with 25th in 1988. “Bobke” later raced mountain bikes, wrote books, and now works as a TV commentator.

Roll, shown here interviewing Paris-Roubaix winner Tom Boonen at the Tour of California, has enjoyed a long career in media. (Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

Andrew Hampsten — 1 start (1987, OTL): It’s hard to imagine the lean climber who is the only American to win the Giro d’Italia racing Roubaix. He only started once with 7-Eleven in 1987, and finished outside the time limit. Hampsten was obviously hard-wired for the towering peaks of Europe, not the gutter races of Belgium and France. After retiring in 1996, he’s operated a bike touring company and a bike brand.

Joe Parkin — 1 start (1988, 74th): Parkin raced on both sides of the Atlantic in a storied career that he chronicled in his acclaimed books, A Dog in a Hat and Come and Gone.

Roy Knickman — 1 start (1988, 65th): A stalwart of 7-Eleven and the Coors Light teams, Knickman later worked as a fireman, cycling coach, and sport director and manager at U.S. domestic teams. His Roubaix appearance was his only “monument” start of his career.

John Tomac — 1 start (1990, 92nd): Tomac was racing across multiple disciplines long before the likes of Mathieu van der Poel or Tom Pidcock. The mountain bike legend raced on the road from 1988-1991, and finished 92nd in his lone Roubaix start in 1990. That same year he was 20th in Gent-Wevelgem, and he later founded Tomac Bicycles. His son is a noted motocross champion.

Tomac, shown here in 1991 at Mammoth Mountain, raced three editions of Paris-Roubaix (Photo: Mike Powell /Allsport)

Frankie Andreu — 9 starts (1990, 90th; 1992, 72nd; 1994, 9th; 1995, 29th; 1996, 25th; 1997, 43rd; 1998, OTL; 1999, 21st; 2000, 20th): Andreu raced nine editions of Roubaix among his 25 career monument starts, with a career-best 9th in 1995. His racing career spanned the era from 7-Eleven to Motorola and U.S. Postal Service, and later provided testimony in the USADA case. After retiring he’s remained active in cycling as a commentator, coach, and manager.

Norman Alvis — 1 start (1990, 91st): Alvis raced one Roubaix during his pro career, and continues racing as an amateur.

Andy Bishop — 2 starts (1991, 48th; 1992 64th): Bishop raced two editions during his stint at Motorola. After retiring, he’s worked as a cycling coach and as a professional photographer.

Nate Reiss — 1 start (1993, 55th): After his racing career, Reiss works as a clinical psychotherapist.

