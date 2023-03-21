Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

E3/Gent-Wevelgem ticker: Gent-Wevelgem start lists, Van der Poel out, Cavendish in

Here's all the news ahead of E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Start lists are out for both the men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem this weekend.

One big name missing from the elite men’s race: Mathieu van der Poel.

A big winner at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, Van der Poel is racing E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, and will bypass on Gent-Wevelgem before putting everything into a Tour of Flanders defense and Paris-Roubaix.

Van der Poel hasn’t raced Gent-Wevelgem since 2020, but there are plenty of big names lining up for both races.

Back for the first time since 2020 is Mark Cavendish, who will start for Astana-Qazaqstan in a race he’s never won.

Returning champions Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) headline the start lists released by organizers.

Last year, Girmay made history in Wevelgem by becoming the first African rider ever to win a spring classic. Balsamo won last year in the rainbow stripes, and looks on fine form heading into this weekend’s big races.

Women’s start list:

Women's Gent-Wevelgem start list
Women’s Gent-Wevelgem start list (Photo: Gent-Wevelgem)

Men’s start list:

Men's Gent-Wevelgem start list
Men’s Gent-Wevelgem start list (Photo: Gent-Wevelgem)

Stay On Topic

One Way South

The Specialized Team embarks on a three-day bike-camping trip through California.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo