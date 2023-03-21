E3/Gent-Wevelgem ticker: Gent-Wevelgem start lists, Van der Poel out, Cavendish in
Here's all the news ahead of E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem.
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
Start lists are out for both the men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem this weekend.
One big name missing from the elite men’s race: Mathieu van der Poel.
A big winner at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, Van der Poel is racing E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, and will bypass on Gent-Wevelgem before putting everything into a Tour of Flanders defense and Paris-Roubaix.
Van der Poel hasn’t raced Gent-Wevelgem since 2020, but there are plenty of big names lining up for both races.
Back for the first time since 2020 is Mark Cavendish, who will start for Astana-Qazaqstan in a race he’s never won.
Returning champions Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) headline the start lists released by organizers.
Last year, Girmay made history in Wevelgem by becoming the first African rider ever to win a spring classic. Balsamo won last year in the rainbow stripes, and looks on fine form heading into this weekend’s big races.
Women’s start list:
Men’s start list: