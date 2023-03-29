Dwars door Vlaanderen: Demi Vollering takes solo victory to continue SD Worx dominance

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Demi Vollering immediately returned to winning ways at Dwars door Vlaanderen after almost a month away from racing.

The SD Worx rider has been training at altitude since her win at Strade Bianche at the start of March but didn’t skip a beat as she jumped back into the peloton on the Belgian cobbles.

Vollering attacked on the final ascent of the Nokereberg with just under 10 kilometers to go. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) tried to follow her but couldn’t match her move and Vollering didn’t look back.

Last year’s winner Chiara Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the sprint from the chasing group to take second place with Vos finishing in third.

“The team did a really good job today. Because they were so good, we were always in front, and that made it so that I could save a bit. I had some left over in the final and I took my moment and went all in for it,” Vollering said.

The attacks started early with Gent-Wevelgem winner Merlen Reusser (SD Worx) putting in a big effort with over 60km to go. She didn’t get away but young DSM rider Francesca Barale (Team DSM) took away three riders with her with just under 60km to go, including Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez).

As the gap dropped to about 20 seconds, Vos decided to try and bridge the gap. She was joined in the chase by Reusser and the pair joined up with what was now a three-rider group after one rider was distanced.

Too powerful for their companions, Vos and Reusser were soon alone after dropping the others on a potholed sector of cobbles. At times it looked like they might go all the way but they were eventually brought back with less than 20km to go.

Several more attacks came but Vollering had kept her nose clean throughout and made her big move over the Nokereberg. Vos, who was riding just her second road race of the year, tried her best to hold onto her compatriot but Vollering had too much power.

There were yet more attacks from behind Vollering, but nobody could bridge the gap and she had 38 seconds on the chasers when she crossed the line.

