Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Events Classics
Classics

Disaster strikes as Peter Sagan crashes out of final Paris-Roubaix

Former champion of 'Hell of the North' comes down on second cobblestone sector, just one week after crashing out of Tour of Flanders.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Peter Sagan didn’t see the velodrome of his final Paris-Roubaix.

The 2018 Roubaix champion was forced to abandon the race Sunday after being caught in a crash on the second strip of cobbles at 151km to go.

Sagan was sent tumbling into the left-hand ditch when a half-dozen riders came crashing down in the front quarter of the peloton. He was soon back to his feet but looked dazed and appeared to have a cut on his head.

He was transported to a hospital in Cambrai and diagnosed with a concussion. TotalEnergies stated after the race “the results of the additional examinations taken at the hospital are reassuring.”

Also read:

The early exit sees Sagan end his final cobblestone classics campaign with DNFs at both Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The 33-year-old was caught in the huge crash at De Ronde last weekend that also derailed Wout van Aert and left the Belgian nursing injuries through to Sunday’s “Hell of the North”.

The 2023 season marks Sagan’s last in the WorldTour.

The triple world champion confirmed earlier this year he would step away from top-level road racing at the end of the season to focus on gravel racing and a push at the 2024 mountain bike Olympics.

Sagan’s TotalEnergies teammates Daniel Oss and Maciej Bodnar also left the race Sunday after being caught in a separate crash just minutes after the Slovakian came down.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon