Brabantse Pijl: Magnus Sheffield first American winner of northern classic

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos-Grenadiers) won the 2022 Brabantse Pijl, surviving repeated attacks from local favorite Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

The 19-year-old is the second-youngest ever winner of this cobbled classic, and the first-ever American to take this title.

“I just felt unbelievable when I found myself off the front in the last kilometers, and I really didn’t expect to hold on.

“I just followed a move with Wellens, and he swung off, and I found myself alone, and I kept going to force the others to chase. Everyone was looking at each other, and I just went full gas and put it in the biggest and tried to make it to the finish. To be able to win a one-day, especially in these semi-classics is just unbelievable,” Sheffield said.

Following the finish, the defending champion Tom Pidcock was concise with his analysis.

“It was good. The weather forecast did not say rain, it said 15 percent, and it rained all day. We had three guys up front, and I was feeling a bit crap, to be honest, but Magnus won, so that’s great,” Pidcock said. “We were keeping it together as long as possible to play the tactics. We got a young team, it’s good morale, we need to lose a few races so we don’t get too confident.”

