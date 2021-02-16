Artisan in Colombia: A doll maker standing out in the crowd

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Due to the cancelation of last week’s Colombia Tour 2.1, we have a host of features, interviews, photo galleries, and other stories to celebrate Colombian cycling as part of “Colombia Week.”

Like so many lining the roads and screaming for their cycling heroes, Nicolas Molano Avila drove up to Paípa from Bogotá to see the departure every morning of the 2020 Tour of Colombia 2.1. He is squeezed up to the fence, holding a two-foot high doll with the yellow Tour de France jersey of Team Ineos, obviously resembling the country’s latest superstar, Egan Bernal.

“It takes me three months to make them, but not only just the three months working on the dolls but much more time it takes studying the features, and other traits of the person,” Avila said.

The locals were, um, intrigued by Avila’s creations. Photo: Rebecca Reza

Avila is a native of Piedras, Tolima in Boyacá, a town not far from Paípa he says. He tells me his middle name is “just like Sebastian Molano” but confirms no relation to the stage winner. His passion about the sport and its stars is easily apparent when seeing the detail and care he has given to his dolls.

Egan Bernal’s likeness on a wooden doll. Photo: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images Juan Sebastien Molano as a wooden doll. Photo: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images Alvaro Jose Hodeg and Julian Alaphilippe of Team Deceuninck – Quick Step. Photo: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images

“It’s a looking at the face, that’s the motivating part,” he said. “Studying the faces so that I can make them just like them. It takes me three months making them this size. So far, I have sold 100 and at this time I’m working to make a collection of these cyclists and other artists.”

A cyclist himself, he claims he is the “ultimate cycling fan!” Thus far his collection includes Chris Froome, which he made last year after the four-time Tour de France champion began his season in the country. Nairo Quintana as well, though just like the real thing, his Nairo figurine was not able to make it to Paípa. Rigoberto Urán, Julian Alaphilippe, Fabio Aru, and Alvaro Hodeg are all there too. They sell for €7,000 he says.

The Aru doll is one of the non-South American riders in the collection. Photo: Rebecca Reza

“It’s like paying for an hour of art,” Avila says, shrugging off the high price tag. “Nobody else in the world makes them, only me. They’re made of cedarwood, I carve them out and add the details with a lot of attention before painting them.”

Current race-leader Sergio Higuita is missing from the line of dolls he has with him at the start.

“Higuita is new, but the more experience he gains, I will make one of him.”