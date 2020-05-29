2020 Armed Forces Cycling Classic goes virtual

Like many U.S. races on the 2020 calendar, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic has been forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race organizers closely monitored federal, state, and local guidance regarding large gatherings, and also took into account the current conditions in the Washington, D.C. region. They were left with no choice but to cancel the event.

Understanding that there is still a demand for riding and racing, race sponsor the Boeing Company is offering AFCC virtual ride options this year, for free.

“We hope that we can inspire cyclists to get out and either enjoy the great routes that we have to offer in our Strava club or join us on our Zwift ride.” said Robert Laybourn, President of Arlington Sports and the Founder and Event Director of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic. “We look forward to seeing everyone — in person — when we return in 2021.”

The virtual Armed Forces Cycling Classic will kick off the “race weekend” with a virtual challenge ride on their Strava club. For those near to the Washington D.C. area, three routes have been created to enjoy while riding safe and solo. For anyone outside of the D.C. area, they encouraged to ride and post photos to the AFCC Strava Club page, or Instagram and tag to show that everyone is riding together—solo.

On Saturday, May 30th at 11am, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic will host a no-drop Zwift ride in partnership with Rapha. Athletes Cory and Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angeles) will serve as ride leaders for this exclusive virtual event.

Those who had pre-registered for the AFCC Challenge Ride will be automatically transferred to the June 5, 2021 event.

There will be no fees to participate in any of the AFCC virtual ride options, participants are encouraged to fundraise for the AFCC beneficiary, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). All riders who raise $200 or more will receive a limited edition Team TAPS jersey.