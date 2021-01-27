Zwift launches year-long Black Celebration Series

Zwift announced it is launching the Black Celebration Series (BCS), a year-long initiative that recognizes the history, athletes, heritage, and joy the Black community brings to Zwift.

“I’m delighted to begin our year-long Black Celebration Series this February and celebrate the achievements of the Black athletic community worldwide,” says Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-Founder. “This is the first externally focused initiative spearheaded by our new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging department.”

Announced on January 26, the 12-month program will kick off in February and feature special guests including Nelson Vails, Ama Nsek, Rahsaan Bahati, and Aisha Praught-Leer. Community leaders and celebrities from the Black Cyclist Network and Level Up Movement will also be featured — and lead — rides.

All BCS events will be held in the New York world on the Mighty Metropolitan route, and ride leaders will keep the pace between 1.5 – 2w/kg for the hour-long events.

“It’s important to come together as one community and we will continue to provide further opportunities for all as part of our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. All BCS events will be taking place in Zwift’s recreation home city, New York, and I look forward to joining many of you in these over the year to come,” said Zwift’s Min.

Zwift is working with the LA Bicycle Academy as a charity partner for the BCS, in order to boost LABA’s impact.

“We are committed to driving meaningful impact in our local community and to that end are beyond excited to begin a partnership with the LA Bicycle Academy,” said Lisa Bourne, the senior director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Impact at Zwift.

The Zwift BCS series will help benefit the LA Bicycle Academy.

The LA Bicycle Academy was created by Damon Turner, the former co-founder of Major Motion. LABA is a charitable organization committed to supporting and sponsoring youth athletes to help further their cycling careers. Previous beneficiaries of LABA are Justin Williams, Cory Williams, Rahsaan Bahati, and Coryn Rivera.

Zwift BCS events will begin to show up in the Zwift Companion mobile app, and on the Zwift BCS events page.