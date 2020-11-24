World Bicycle Relief announces fundraisers with Rapha, Strava, and RGT Cycling

World Bicycle Relief has announced a series of partnerships, combining forces with Rapha, Strava, Zwift, and the official Everesting challenge in a unique series of fundraisers.

WBR is a global non-profit organization with a mission to empower people in developing countries through training bike mechanics and also providing bikes and bike supplies. Beneficiaries are often students or healthcare workers so that they can get to school or transport medicine to patients in remote areas.

Since its inception in 2005, WBR has delivered over 500,000 of their sturdy Buffalo Bikes around the world. And to help finance the project they have initiated a number of end-of-the-year fundraisers.

World Bicycle Relief Photo: Courtesy WBR

Ride-On For WBR on Zwift

For the past five years World Bicycle Relief has organized its annual “Ride On For WBR” event, brings together cyclists of all levels with industry partners for a unique fundraising ride. And this year they are joining forces with Zwift. The sixth edition on December 4th-5th will include riders from the Trek-Segafredo, Movistar, and Canyon-SRAM women’s team and all donations will be matched by WBR sponsors.

The RGT Everesting Challenge

The RGT Everesting Challenge is a second fundraising event that will be held throughout the month of December. RGT, a virtual cycling platform, has teamed up with the Hells 500 who manages the official Everesting challenge verifications, proposing that participants climb the cumulative altitude of Mount Everest over 31 days. Participants must initiate the fundraising through the RGT site, and once their ascent is validated, funds will be donated to the World Bicycle Relief.

The Rapha Black Friday Ride

The Rapha Black Friday ride will be held this Friday, November 27, a virtual bike connected by Strava. And Rapha will donate the fee of a Buffalo Bike (~$150) for every 1,000 kilometers ridden by registered participants. Join the Rapha Black Friday ride Strava challenge.