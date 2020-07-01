Win this one-off, custom-painted Allied Cycle Works Able
Taylor Phinney applied his artistic talents in creating a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted Allied Cycleworks Able. And you can win it.
Father and son duo Davis Phinney and Taylor Phinney — both retired pro cyclists — and Arkansas-based Allied Cycle Works, are set to give away a custom-painted Allied Cycle Works Able.
Davis Phinney, who raced in the Olympics for the United States, and son Taylor—who raced for EF Pro Cycling prior to his 2019 retirement — are coordinating with Allied Cycle Works to offer an opportunity to win a custom-painted Allied Able.
The Next Stage project brings together the Davis Phinney Foundation and Allied Cycle Works in a charitable effort that seeks to draw awareness to those living with Parkinson’s Disease.
Davis Phinney is one of the most prolific bike racers of his generation, with nearly 330 professional wins, including two stages of the Tour de France. The elder Phinney was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 40.
In his retirement, Taylor Phinney has taken up painting and has applied his talents in creating a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted Allied Cycle Works Able gravel bike.
The charitable giveaway features the same model of bike that won both the men’s and women’s editions of the 2019 Dirty Kanza.
The Next Stage will be accepting chances to win this bike through the end of July.
The one-of-a-kind, $9,400 bike offered is a size medium, and features a SRAM Force AXS eTap mullet drivetrain, ENVE cockpit/seatpost/wheels, and a Brooks saddle.
You can enter the giveaway on the Davis Phinney Foundation web site.