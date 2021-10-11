Win Lachlan Morton’s Alt Tour Cannondale Supersix EVO

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

During the 2021 Tour de France, Lachlan Morton of EF Education-Nippo rode the entire Tour route, including transfers, solo and unsupported.

You can win the bike he used to accomplish this feat.

Cannondale, Rapha, and EF Education-Nippo Pro Cycling are raffling Morton’s team-issue SuperSix EVO bike, with all proceeds going to World Bicycle Relief (WBR) projects worldwide. The lucky winner will also receive an EF Education-Nippo Pro Cycling 2021 jersey signed by Morton.

“Unsupported endurance riding is historically a solitary experience,” Morton said. “A test of your own personal limits that strips you back to your most basic self. I’ve had a privileged upbringing and more opportunities than anyone could hope for. I still choose the bike. The bike brings me freedoms and joy that I’ve yet to find anywhere else in my life. During The Alt Tour, in my deepest holes, I wasn’t alone. I could draw on the idea that with each pedal stroke I was sharing that freedom and joy with someone who hadn’t yet had the opportunity to experience riding. I could smile at the endless possibilities that a bike could bring them.”

In addition to the bike, four additional display-edition EF Education-Nippo Pro Cycling 2021 jerseys signed by Morton will be awarded.

Morton pedaled 5,500 kilometers — in sandals — faster than the peloton, covering the race distance and then some — including transfers — five days ahead of the peloton’s arrival in Paris, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for World Bicycle Relief along the way.

“In many ways, World Bicycle Relief helped me achieve my goals as much as they helped bring the beauty of the bicycle to so many,” he said. “And for both those reasons I’m forever grateful.”

(Photo: Gruber Images/EF Education-NIPPO)

So far, the Alt Tour has raised more than $709,000 from donations made by Alt Tour supporters. Rapha and EF Education-NIPPO Pro Cycling have donated 1,000 bikes to WBR to support children’s access to education across communities in Colombia. The specially designed Buffalo Bicycles are scheduled for delivery in early 2022, along with community-supported programming, training for field mechanics, and a supply of spare parts for the bikes.

Rules and entries are available on the World Bicycle Relief website.