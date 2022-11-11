Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Our Best Deal of the Holiday Season, Ends Nov. 13

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Culture
Culture

What does your bike say about you?

We did some research to get to the definitive truth.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

Steep & Deep Savings, Ends Nov. 13
$4.99 $2.49 / month*

Get the one subscription to fuel all your adventures.


  • Map your next adventure with our premium GPS apps: Gaia GPS Premium and Trailforks Pro.
  • Read unlimited digital content from 15+ brands, including Outside Magazine, Triathlete, Ski, Trail Runner, and VeloNews.
  • Watch 600+ hours of endurance challenges, cycling and skiing action, and travel documentaries.
  • Learn from the pros with expert-led online courses.
Join Outside+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Whether you realize it or not, what bike you ride says a lot about you.

What are you telegraphing to the world with yours? We did some research to get to the definitive — with tongue firmly planted in cheek — truth.

Pinarello

Pinarello Dogma F Disc
(Photo: Pinarello)

People frequently mistake you for a dentist; you’re actually an orthodontist.

The only dogma you subscribe to is upgrading your bike every year.

Wearing Rapha at this very moment. 

Ridley

A Belgian hard-man through and through. Waits until it starts raining to head out for a ride despite living in Southern California.

Rides highway rumble strips in desperate ploy to recreate cobblestones. 

Moots

Masters rider who will rip the legs off of you on the flats. Immediately gets dropped at the mere suggestion of an incline. 

Specialized

Tarmac SL7

Knows all those world championships were because of the bike.

Would spend $10 on a gallon of milk if it said S-Works on it.

Colnago

Prefers the Giro d’Italia over the Tour de France.

You went out of your way to find a bike with Campagnolo because you have to have everything Italian. Your delusions of one day going pro are fueled by the espresso machine in your kitchen that costs as much as your bike.

Cinelli

Photo: Courtesy of Columbus/Cinelli (: Courtesy of Columbus/Cinelli )

You post approximately one Instagram story per mile ridden.

BMC

(: James Startt)

Actually the strongest person in the local group ride. Yes, you did mention your bike is Swiss.

Bianchi

The shapes of the main tubes should reduce aerodynamic drag
Photo: Ben Delaney

You don’t care what color your bike comes in as long as it’s celeste.

Look

Look Sprint Bike

You still think your bike from 1997 is state of the art because it is made of carbon fiber. 

You were once a contender in road racing but now stick to the track. 

Cube

We’re not actually sure where you found one of these. You probably also imported a second-hand Canyon into the U.S. back in 2015.

Canyon

Canyon Ultimate

Favorite colors are black, silver, and slightly darker black — all others make a bike slower.

Currently working out how to buy everything else direct to consumer.

Cervélo

Cervelo R5 Force eTap AXS
(Photo: Courtesy Cervelo)

Favorite cycling quote is, “buy upgrades, don’t ride up grades.”

Cannondale

Knows bicycles reached their peak with alloy.

Giant

Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Loves a deal. Clips coupons in spare time.

Scott

Road cycling isn’t your main sport, but you’re inexplicably faster than all your dedicated roadie friends.

Stay On Topic

promo logo