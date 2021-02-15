Welcome to Colombia Week

Cycling’s biggest party isn’t in France anymore. It’s in South America, where the Colombia Tour 2.1 has emerged as one of the most vibrant and popular races on the calendar.

The race made its debut in 2018 under the name ‘Colombia Oro y Paz (gold and peace),’ and since then the stage race has grown into a weeklong celebration of Colombian cycling. Last year our contributor Rebecca Reza traveled to Tour Colombia 2.1 and captured the race’s impressive energy and larger-than-life size with a series of stories on everything from the media crush, to the event’s superstars.

This year the Tour Colombia 2.1 was called off — yet another major event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year we dedicated a week of coverage to Australian cycling to celebrate the also canceled Tour Down Under. This week is dedicated to Colombia, as an homage to the race, which we of course hope returns in 2022.

We have feature stories that explore Colombian cycling from a variety of angles. We of course have interviews with and analysis of the country’s superstar athletes. We are also shedding light on athletes and topics that don’t typically grace the pages of VeloNews. And, we have some gems from our VeloNews magazine vault that bring Colombian cycling from decades ago to life again for you.

So please, enjoy Colombia Week on www.velonews.com.