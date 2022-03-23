Watch: Wahoo Frontiers: 24 Hours At Old Pueblo

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

What happens when four good friends who happen to be four very accomplished mountain bikers get together in the middle of the Arizona desert?

They have fun. And break records.

Watch as Northern California riders Amity Rockwell, Lauren Cantwell, Maude Farrell, and Caroline Dezendorf bring their equal parts business in the front/party in the back attitude to 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo and set a new course record for the women’s relay category.