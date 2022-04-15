Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Culture

Watch: The Run Up – The storylines behind the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The documentary about women's cycling returns with an episode focused on the fearsome 'Hell of the North.'

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Run Up, an online documentary series aimed at growing awareness and interest in women’s pro cycling, returns for its second season with the first episode highlighting the Paris-Roubaix Femmes. The Run Up takes viewers inside some of the Women’s WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races.

The Run Up is filmed and edited in the days immediately before a race, and Friday’s launch falls one day before the second-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Following the Paris-Roubaix episode, the second episode of The Run Up will highlight the RideLondon Classique and the third episode will focus on the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

promo logo