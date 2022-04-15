Watch: The Run Up – The storylines behind the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Run Up, an online documentary series aimed at growing awareness and interest in women’s pro cycling, returns for its second season with the first episode highlighting the Paris-Roubaix Femmes. The Run Up takes viewers inside some of the Women’s WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races.

The Run Up is filmed and edited in the days immediately before a race, and Friday’s launch falls one day before the second-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Following the Paris-Roubaix episode, the second episode of The Run Up will highlight the RideLondon Classique and the third episode will focus on the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.